O:H header
The coronavirus panic, as unwarranted as it was, is serving as the justification for whole host of technologies rarely imagined in the recent past. With a tanking economy, the quick erosion of civil liberties and a citizenry desperate and afraid, the top-down control of the populace the elite have dreamed of for centuries seems easily within their reach.

Contact tracing, 5G surveillance state, immunity passports, data mining, cashless society - our post-plandemic world is starting to look a whole lot like something out of dystopian science fiction story. As so many of these 'future' technologies start becoming the present world, is anyone slowing down to think about where we're heading? Is this level of technocracy what people are asking for?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the Brave New Normal of the technocratic Big Brother state. The future is here, and it's grim.


