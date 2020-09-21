Imagine being called in to the boss's office tomorrow morning, a bit nervous and unsure what it is you've done wrong, and being told you've been reported by a colleague.It sounds like something from Orwell's 1984, yet hundreds of thousands if not millions of people in workplaces around the UK have been ordered to attend special training sessions of this sort.Now imagine your company is paying £1.4 million for this training. In fact, you work in the public sector, so it's £1.4 million of taxpayers' cash.The first part - which I did attend - turned out to be a £750,000, two-hour journey around the benefits of not being horrible to your staff. Personally, I think I'm quite nice to my team in the office.I'm also sure that if I wasn't, those two hours would not have made the blindest bit of difference.I'm fortunate, I suppose, that due to Covid-19 the session was held via Zoom rather than having to decamp to an office somewhere, though I don't suppose that the reduced workload has reduced the cost at all! It was still a very expensive chat.I hope they can agree that at least the primary school puppet will not be necessary!In an environment where Leave voters have been labelled thick and racist for holding a view on uncontrolled mass immigration, despite proving many times that they are a majority in this country, which institutions or trainers down here in Westminster are qualified to tell me which views on the subject might be right or wrong?Given that this will be delivered in the same format as the first phase of this patronising rubbish, I think it's reasonable to assume that this will similarly be costing more than half a million quid from the public purse.Who is qualified to police our language, or to say which views are right and wrong? Who polices those police, and makes sure that they aren't pushing unconscious biases of their own? What is being done to ensure that the people who choose careers in delivering Unconscious Bias Training don't choose that profession because they actually have their own agenda to push?It was pointed out to me last week that, as an MP, I am in a fortunate position. Only my constituents can remove me from office.The House of Commons can't do a great deal to punish me if I don't take the course. Yet outside Westminster, the reality is that most employees have no such independence and no power to refuse.No wonder so many ordinary people are scared to voice dissent.Did every single Premier League footballer really support Black Lives Matter, an organisation that campaigns to defund the police and smash capitalism? To my knowledge, every single one of them 'took the knee'.With that in mind, I feel people like me have a responsibility to say something, and to do something.I know that my concern is shared by millions of people around the UK from a variety of backgrounds - but particularly among constituents like mine who, for the most part, have not shared in the wealth generated by the booming economy in the South East.I think Brexit is a symptom of this same divide too, and of the 'left behind' people and places who feel like they are being looked down upon by a detached metropolitan elite determined to police the way they think and talk. There is yawning chasm between our institutions and millions of the people that they are meant to work for.It's sparked more interest than I could have predicted, and for that I am grateful.Once again I call on colleagues in the privileged position of being able to speak out and to take a stand against this Leftist infiltration of our institutions, to do exactly that and put a stop to forced 're-education' once and for all.