A professor at Converse College, a private, liberal arts school in South Carolina, has refused to complete required diversity trainings, and he may be suspended or lose his job over it.But Associate Professor of Politics Jeffrey Poelvoorde, who has taught at the college for 34 years, said it's worth the fight. He recently missed the deadline to complete the trainings."I have tenure, but our faculty handbook allows the suspension or abolition of tenure for six reasons ... including insubordination," Poelvoorde told The College Fix. "I believe that's what they'll act on. They'll consider this a formal [abrogation] of my contract by insubordination."Poelvoorde provided The College Fix with a series of correspondences that detail the controversy, including an open letter he wrote that spelled out his side of the story.The open letter was addressed to the Converse College board of trustees, administration, faculty, staff, students and the rest of the college community, and also was published by the National Association of Scholars.The controversy arose after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.Converse College President Krista Newkirk wrote to the community June 2: "It is our responsibility as Americans and members of this society to do better to uphold the fundamental principles of this great nation, and it is our responsibility as educators and scholars to help others understand these principles."A school-sponsored account with EVERFI, the company which produced the training, is required to view the modules, but the website's overview describes that participants will:Poelvoorde argues college leaders are hypocritical when it comes to the topic of "diversity."Meanwhile, one student took offense to Poelvoorde's letter. She sent a response to President Newkirk and shared it with Poelvoorde. In it, she called his letter "damaging, racist, and not okay."The student, referred to as "Ms. Smith" by Poelvoorde, took issue in particular with his mention of the violent riots: "He mentions George Floyd and the terrible circumstances surrounding the death but not without discrediting his death by focusing more on other circumstances."She also responded to his criticism of the training mandates by equating them to professors assigning readings for a class."Assigning readings is not coercive, if it is every single professor on any campus, including Dr. Poelvoorde, has been guilty of coercion," she wrote.Poelvoorde issued a written response to the student's claims and elaborated on his response in one of his videos posted to his YouTube channel "With all due respect, Ms. Smith, it was not I who 'changed the subject' from Mr. Floyd's death and the racism that may have contributed to it, but, rather, the rioters, looters, vandals and murderers themselves who changed-and continue to change-the subject," the professor argued in one of his videos.Poelvoorde also pushed back against her analogy of professor reading assignments."The essential inequality between professor and student," he wrote, "is essential to a liberal arts education; a professor assigning a reading respects the mind and integrity of the student."A college president is "an equal colleague amongst colleagues," according to Poelvoorde.The college also disputes the claim that the requirement discourages intellectual freedom.Poelvoorde, however, is not backing down.She cited the case of West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette, in which the Supreme Court ruled that requiring students to salute the American flag was not legal, after a group of Jehovah's Witnesses refused to do so.Newkirk responded to Harris in an August 3 letter.She wrote that the first module, the diversity and inclusion training, "simply poses questions and asks for the participant's best response. If the participant's response does not align with the designated 'best' answer, the D&I training ... does not assign the answer as 'correct' or 'incorrect' or require the participant to submit a different response."The second module on managing bias conveys only information and does not quiz the participant in any way, according to the letter.Newkirk also offered an accommodation for Poelvoorde.Provost Jeffrey Barker also sent a notice to Poelvoorde on August 3, the initial deadline for faculty members to complete their training."I believe they will notify me with a paper letter, which is typically how they [handle] confidential communications, such as our salary letters. I live in Charlotte and am checking here, but I have friends checking my campus mail at Converse in Spartanburg, SC," he wrote.Poelvoorde is no stranger to racism or bigotry. According to his open letter to the college, he has been accused of canceling classes and failing to submit grades on time due to his observance of Jewish holidays.In 1986, when he first took his job as a professor at Converse, he said he received a spiteful letter from the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan."Just a short note to let you know we don't like Jews. We don't like to see you, hear you, eat with you, or have you to our homes," the Klansmen wrote.Poelvoorde, in his recent letter, weighed in on the discrimination he feels he has faced."Is there 'systemic' racism at Converse College? Is there 'systemic' anti-Semitism at Converse College?" Poelvoorde wrote. "For most of my thirty-four years at Converse, I have been its only Jew - certainly its only orthodox Jew."