The professor, who authored a book defending white people from being shamed for racism, acknowledged that the timing of his tweets was "poor" as the country is embroiled in racially-charged protests unseen since the 1960s.A professor at the University of Central Florida (UCF) is being investigated for a series of controversial statements about black people.Charles Negy, an associate professor of psychology at the university, came under scrutiny following several tweets in which he condemned what he called black privilege and appeared to blame racism on African Americans.The UCF tweeted on Thursday: "Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments. We are aware of Charles Negy's recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF's values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment."The professor admitted that the timing of his tweets was "poor", given the historic scale of the ongoing protests, but he maintained that they were not addressing George Floyd's killing by a white police officer."The bullying reflects shamers' unacknowledged hostility and prejudice toward Whites," reads the synopsis, "as well as shamers' need to feel morally superior (aka: virtue-signaling) and their ignorance of world history and other cultures."In 2012, Negy made headlines in academia after he criticised students for saying that Christianity is the most valid religion. The professor sent an email to his students saying that such views represent "religious bigotry". The email was posted to Reddit by some of the students; Negy's superiors at the university supported him at the time.