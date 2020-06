© UCLA Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

"Remember that MLK famously said that people should not be evaluated based on the color of their skin ... Do you think that your request would run afoul of MLK's admonition?"

A professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, says he was suspended from his job after refusing a student's request to effectively cancel final exams for black students amid protests over the death of George Floyd."I have been placed on involuntary leave for three weeks, and it looks like it may end up being more than that," Gordon Klein, who teaches accounting at the school, told The Post."We believe that remaining neutral in times of injustice brings power to the oppressor and therefore staying silent is not an option," the email states. "[It's] not a joint effort to get finals canceled for non-black students, but rather an ask that you exercise compassion and leniency with black students in our major."Klein soon wrote back to decline the student's request.But Klein's response outraged students, who launched a Change.org petition to demand that he be fired. The petition had garnered more than 20,000 signatures by Wednesday afternoon."[Klein] mocks the student for asking that he 'give black students special treatment, given the tragedy in Minnesota,'" the petition declares.On Tuesday, UCLA's Anderson School of Management said Klein's "classes have been reassigned to other faculty" as the professor's alleged racist conduct is being investigated, according to NBC Klein has said he was following the orders of his direct supervisor when he refused the lenient exam model, and that he has only implemented it under extraordinary circumstances, according to the station.Klein declined to comment outside of confirming his suspension Tuesday, referring The Post to his lawyer.