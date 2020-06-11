Society's Child
Judging cops 'based on the color of their uniform' is racism, says Republican rep McCarthy, as he pushes back against BLM
RT
Wed, 10 Jun 2020 16:34 UTC
"This nation believes in the rule of law, that no one should be judged based upon the color of their skin and nobody should be judged based upon the color of their uniform either," McCarthy said.
Acknowledging demonstrators protesting over the death of Floyd have "the right to be heard," McCarthy blasted "people who are looting,""antifa" and those committing violence against police officers, in his appearance on Wednesday's 'Fox & Friends.'
"There should be consequences for those actions," the California congressman said.
McCarthy's "uniform" metaphor has - unsurprisingly - failed to win over liberals on social media, as protests continue over Floyd's death and cultural sentiment against police forces continues to turn.
"People choose to be cops. I had no choice in being born Black. Statements like this is why I choose to hate Republicans," one user tweeted.
"I am pretty much sure everyone in human history has been judged upon the color of their uniform. That is why we have uniforms. To identify and judge people. What a moron," added another.
There have been multiple examples of violence against police officers during the George Floyd protests, including the death in St. Louis of one retired officer, who was trying to stop looters.
The reality series 'COPS,' which allows cameras to follow officers on the job, was canceled just this week, and movements like Defund the Police have gained the support of both celebrities and politicians.
I do believe that there will be a clash between East and West. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation. I believe that there will be that kind of clash, but I don't think that it will be based upon the color of the skin.
Kodachrome ===> Greyscale ===> B&W Bitmap ===> Black Old normal ==========================> New Abnormal
The list of inane and insane demands is at the link here pasted. I was going to post its text, but it's too f'g huge. CHECK it out! [Link] (RC...
The EU has it's own misinformation program and will not tolerate competition.
We never erase history, unless we don't like it, then we go full steam ahead and destroy. How are you supposed to learn from your mistakes, if you...
I personally think the additional definition that Merriam-Webster is planning is a good one. Every cloud does have a silver lining if you look...