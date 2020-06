© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

California congressman Kevin McCarthy is warning the Black Lives Matter Movement that judging cops based on "the color of their uniform" is on par with the racism they are protesting against, amid the ongoing race demonstrations."There should be consequences for those actions," the California congressman said.McCarthy's "uniform" metaphor has - unsurprisingly - failed to win over liberals on social media, as protests continue over Floyd's death and cultural sentiment against police forces continues to turn."People choose to be cops. I had no choice in being born Black. Statements like this is why I choose to hate Republicans," one user tweeted "I am pretty much sure everyone in human history has been judged upon the color of their uniform. That is why we have uniforms. To identify and judge people. What a moron," added another.There have been multiple examples of violence against police officers during the George Floyd protests, including the death in St. Louis of one retired officer, who was trying to stop looters.The reality series 'COPS, ' which allows cameras to follow officers on the job, was canceled just this week, and movements like Defund the Police have gained the support of both celebrities and politicians.