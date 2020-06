© Google Maps



Despite lacking a history of colonialism or slavery, Finland has nonetheless decided to do its bit in the anti-racism drive gripping the Western world, by changing the "racist" name of a small island.The landmass in the Pyhaselka Lake in eastern Finland bore the name Neekerisaari - which translates as "Negro Island." It has been designated an "exceptional case" by the state-run Institute for the Language of Finland (Kotus) due to its "absolutely derogatory" name, as official maps must not contain "racist expressions."The name is now being removed from maps, and the island will be marked under by its older name, Seppanen.A number of western countries have been gripped by anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests, triggered by the death of black civilian George Floyd in Minneapolis. In the US, the protests have been marred by widespread looting, arson and violence, while historical landmarks and monuments linked to colonialism and slavery have been targeted in several countries.