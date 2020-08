© Twitter



The US exited the Iran nuclear deal and therefore has no right to demand a 'snap back' of UN sanctions on Tehran, the foreign ministers of three European powers involved in the JCPOA said in response to Washington's latest push.their respective foreign ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian, Heiko Maas and Dominic Raab said in a statement on Thursday.Therefore, the E3 "cannot support" the US demand for UN sanctions against Iran to be reimposed, as it is "inconsistent" with their current efforts to implement the deal, the trio added.JCPOA stands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the name given to the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated by the Obama administration, endorsed by all five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.However, China has previously pointed out that theThe E3 statement indicates the Europeans share Beijing's stance on the issue.The E3 statement came during the press conference US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was giving at the UN, declaring confidently that the rules of the Security Council are "straightforward" and will lead to the sanctions being restored.