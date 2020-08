© Getty Images / Luis Alvarez; clearme.com

Clear's new Health Pass and other 'Covid hi-tech innovations' are a stark warning of how the globalist 'New Normal' being mapped out will operate. Access to travel, sport & restaurants may be barred for all who refuse to comply.That's how Condé Nast Traveller described the latest piece of technology by the biometric ID company Clear, which will help the authorities determine who will, and who will not, be allowed to go to the ball.It's likely that the World Economic Forum (WEF) will be very excited by Clear's work. The hardcore globalist organization has been promoting on Twitter a 'Covid-Pass' app, due to launch in September, that could "revive global travel and large events during the pandemic."Covid/Health Passes are all part of the 'Great Reset' which the WEF has called for. It's about 'public health,' about making things 'safe' and, of course, it's 'environmentally friendly':It's fairly obvious now that in the countries most tightly hitched to the globalists' agenda, the sterile anti-human 'New Normal' of social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and the use of biometric Health/Covid passes is meant to be permanent. Last week we heard that the English Premier League was looking at 'clinical passports' as a way of getting fans back into stadiums.And in May it was announced that Zara Phillips (daughter of Britain's Princess Anne) and her husband, ex rugby star Mike Tindall, had been signed up as "ambassadors" for a digital health passport app launched by a British technology company VST Enterprises (VSTE).To see where this is all going, we only have to look at China. There, freedom of movement is heavily dependent on 'health apps,' as the Guardian documented in April.A few months ago the idea that access to travel, sports events, concerts, or even retail outlets could be restricted to those who had a 'Health App' and the 'right' results from various tests, would have seemed totally far-fetched. But so too would almost everything that has happened this year in the UK, and beyond.Who could have predicted that the authorities would threaten to lock down entire parts of that country - or even the whole country - with minimal notice, on account of the results of unreliable tests? And, even more incredibly, that large sections of Britain's population, including many of the Left who were telling us early in 2020 what an "extremist" UK premier Boris Johnson was, would go along with it!There are signs in the last few days that people are at long last beginning to wake up to what is going on. But is it too late?The World Economic Forum and all others pushing a new, hi-tech version of apartheid need to be told in no uncertain terms where to get off. For the world they are trying to create really is too awful to contemplate.Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66