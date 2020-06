© Passion City Church



The CEO of Chick-Fil-A shined a black rapper's shoes on Sunday and said white people should feel ashamed for "our silence."Speaking on a panel discussion at the Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia, with Christian rapper Lecrae and Louie Giglio, the church's founder, Dan Cathy said of racial injustice: "Most of us, white people, we're out-of-sight, out-of-mind oblivious to it."Cathy, the son of Chick-Fil-A founder S Truett Cathy, added: "We cannot let this moment pass."Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died after former cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on the back of his neck for close to nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota , on May 25.Brooks, also an unarmed black man, was fatally shot at a Wendy's in Atlanta last Friday after police were called to the restaurant about a car blocking the drive-thru lane Cathy said of the subsequent vandalism that his "plea would be for the white people, rather than point fingers at that kind of criminal effort, would be to see the level of frustration and exasperation and almost the sense of hopelessness that exists on some of those activists within the African American community."He continued: "We're just adding to it."Chick-Fil-A has come under fire for its owners' record on LGBT issues.The fast-food chain has faced opposition over donating millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.In 2012, Catchy criticized same-sex marriage — prompting some politicians to block the chain from expanding in certain areas.