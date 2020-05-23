© Getty Images/iStockphoto



although it is as yet unproven

to provide lawful authority for something that is not compulsory

vaccinations are not compulsory

Children in care can be immunised against their parents' wishes without court intervention, senior judges have ruled.In a Court of Appeal decision published on Friday,Lady Justice King, sitting with Lords Justice McCombe and Peter Jackson, said that children in local authority care must be vaccinated unless there is a specific reason against doing so.While parents' views must be taken into account, councils should not make decisions regarding vaccinations based on the strength of those views - unless they have a "real bearing" on the child's welfare, said Lady Justice King.She added: "The administration of standard or routine vaccinations cannot be regarded as being a "serious" or "grave" matter.which are always awaiting determination in the Family Division."The ruling, in the case of a couple who refused to agree to their son being vaccinated, comes at a time when researchers around the world are working on a vaccine for the coronavirus.On Thursday, British-Swedish drug-manufacturing giant AstraZeneca, said it had secured orders for at least 400 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine created by Oxford University.Health secretary Matt Hancock has previously said that there is no guarantee that a vaccine will ever be found.The couple, whose son - referred to only as T - was placed in foster care, had refused to agree to the child receiving his routine childhood immunisations.Tower Hamlets Council went to the High Court arguing that, under the Children Act 1989, it had the power to arrange for the vaccinations to be carried out and, if this was not the case, then the court should grant an order authorising the injections as they were in the child's best interests.In February, a High Court judge accepted the council's argument and said it did have the authority to arrange for the immunisations to take place.The parents then went to the Court of Appeal, but at a hearing in April, they dropped part of the appeal, saying they were no longer challenging the merits of the High Court's order permitting the council to arrange T's vaccinations.'s immunisations are now due to go ahead.The Court of Appeal was asked to decide whether a local authority has the powers to arrange for the routine vaccination of a child in its care where the parents have refused to consent.Giving the court's judgment, Lady Justice King said: "The question that arises here is whether the local authority has the power to consent to vaccination in the best interests of the child, and thereby."She added: "Although, the scientific evidence now clearly establishes that it is in the best medical interests of children to be vaccinated in accordance with Public Health England's guidance."She concluded that, under the Children Act, "a local authority with a care order can arrange and consent to a child in its care being vaccinated where it is satisfied that it is in the best interests of that individual child, notwithstanding the objections of parents".