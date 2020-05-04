© Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA



has resigned as a trade minister after being found to have used his position to try to intimidate a member of the public.Conor Burns, the minister of state for trade policy,A Downing Street spokesman said Burns had resigned following a report from the parliamentary commissioner for standards.The commissioner received a complaint from a member of the public connected to a firm with which Burns's father was in dispute over repayment of a loan.The complaint centred on a letter sent by Burns, which claimed his father had made extensive attempts over a period of years to reach a settlement on repayment of that loan.In the letter, written on House of Commons notepaper, Burns stated he was writing on his father's behalf enclosing an earlier letter sent by his father to the company to which, he stated, no response had been received.(on which I have taken advice from the house authorities)," he said.Burns was told by Kathryn Stone, the commissioner for standards, that his actionsA report released by the standards committee on Monday also found thatand suspended him from the house for seven days.Such a suspension is highly unusual and reflects the seriousness of the case, a parliamentary source said.In evidence to the committee, Burns said: 'I absolutely should not have written to the complainant in the terms I did or used house stationery to do so.'The cross-party committee recommended that Burns should be suspended from the house for seven days, and apologise in writing to the Commons and to the individual concerned - a recommendation that will need to be signed off by the Commons.The report said: "The right of members of parliament to speak in the chamber without fear or favour is essential to parliament's ability to scrutinise the executive and to tackle social abuses, particularly if the latter are committed by the rich and powerful who might use the threat of defamation proceedings to deter legitimate criticism."Precisely because parliamentary privilege is so important, it is essential to maintaining public respect for parliament that the protection afforded by."Burns, 47, was made a trade minister in July when Johnson became Conservative leader and was a key member of his campaign team.He was elected to represent Bournemouth West in 2010 and defended his seat in 2015 and 2017.He served as parliamentary private secretary to Johnson when he was foreign minister but resigned from this post in July 2018.Burns expressed his regret in a short tweet on Monday. "With deep regret I have decided to resign as Minister of State for International Trade. @BorisJohnson will continue to have my wholehearted support from the backbenches," he said.