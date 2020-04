including loss of 195 million jobs around the world this quarter

official tallies are meaningless when so many are asymptomatic

"Another month of mass isolation will cost the West at least the equivalent of a million deaths in terms of reduced quality of life,"

The economy isn't a machine like the bureaucracy but a complex set of relationships that will atrophy

Stay safe. Keep well. Perhaps a hysteria has gripped the nation, at extraordinary cost, when we're telling each other to take special care over a disease that in three months has killed about 60, in the main quite unwell elderly people.Even in coronavirus hot spots in Europe and the US,"The risk of dying from coronavirus for a person under 65 years old is equivalent to the risk of dying driving a distance of nine to 415 miles by car each day during the COVID-19 fatality season," he concluded.Yet many of those under-65s have had their lives pulled apart,, according to the International Labour Organisation.In Australia at the very least, with so few deaths and infections, the response to the virus is starting to appear to be a damaging over-reaction. Last month's draconian response by officials — inducing a recession, destroying millions of jobs and businesses, and locking us all up — was at least politically understandable. The hankering for total lockdown, cheered on largely by those who would be relatively unaffected by it, was irresistible.Yet as more real data rolls in — as opposed to the wildly inaccurate epidemiological forecasts of millions of deaths globally and many thousands locally — justifications for massive interventions, fiscal and civil, are dwindling.We were told lockdowns were needed; otherwise hospitals would be swamped., even before 3,000 more arrive.Yes, the lockdowns and social distancing in theory must have slowed the spread. But evidence is thin. Sweden The Spanish flu killed 1.2 per cent of Italians, according to new research by Harvard economist Robert Barro, equivalent to 720,000 people today. Almost 20,000 Italians have died of (or with) COVID-19 so far,"The likelihood of someone dying from coronavirus is much lower than we initially thought," Ioannidis told Greek media this week, forecasting thatIndeed, almost 80 per cent of the population of Gangelt, a German town highly exposed to COVID-19, was recently tested to see if they had had the virus. About 15 per cent had, without any symptoms, implying an infection death rate of 0.37 per cent — about four times as bad as seasonal flu but much lower than figures of 1 per cent to 3 per cent first feared.The first officially detected case of COVID-19 in Australia was in January, eight weeks before lockdowns took effect. Does anyone seriously think only 6,400, yesterday's domestic tally, have been infected?"I am much more concerned about the consequences of blind shutdowns and the possible destruction of a (Greek) economy where 25 per cent of the GDP is based on tourism," Ioannidis said.For the Australian economy, the costs of the response to COVID-19 will be profound too, quite aside from the significant additional debt burden. Joblessness soon will likely double, based on a Roy Morgan survey for last month.says Paul Frijters, a professor of economics at London School of Economics using his index of wellbeing. That's too bad for Victoria, where Premier Daniel Andrews has extended the nation's most severe lockdown for another four weeks.If Austria and Denmark — each with many more total deaths and more new infections than Australia — can see the sense in beginning to lift restrictions, so should we.Everyone has a right to a view on this fundamental question.anyway.It's not certain a vaccine will ever emerge, but we obviously can't stay locked down for six months.Why not let sport occur without crowds, parliaments sit, young people swim at the beach, businesses reopen, provided they observe social distancing principles? No one is saying "let it rip"; clearly insulating the vulnerable from this virus is a high priority. But it appears less likely the virus will wipe out 5 per cent of India, or 3 per cent of Indonesia, as the Spanish flu did.We urgently need randomised testing to see how widespread the coronavirus already is. The Prime Minister has said COVID-19 is akin to a one-in-100-year event.