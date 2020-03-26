MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Thu, 26 Mar 2020 00:00 UTC
On this week's MindMatters we take a look into Anakin's 'darkened mind' and the emotional and psychological processes he underwent that fueled his tragic descent to become Darth Vader, as well as the excellent portrayal of Palpatine's manipulation of confused Anakin's young mind. Revenge of the Sith may be one of the most relevant of the Star Wars movies for this very reason: in the context of a cosmic 'space opera', it teaches some all-important lessons on how our human frailties, worst instincts and egotistical natures can be played upon - and grown - to allow for some truly horrendous consequences. And may the force be with you, dear listener. Always.
Running Time: 01:05:21
Download: MP3 — 59.8 MB
