Jon Rappoport has been talking about social engineering around health issues for decades, and the coronavirus situation is no different: How to stage a fake epidemic (and brainwash billions of people).
Let's assume, for a moment, that it's real. How severe is it? I definitely don't know, but guesses range from mild symptoms to China deploying dozens of mobile incinerators to vaporize thousands of corpses per day.
The supply chain disruption, however, is happening, at least to some extent. Again, how severe is it? The guesses range from slightly lower availability of iPhones to TEOTWAWKI.
With virtually no solid information about the origin, severity or even a diagnosis of Covid-19, I laugh at the hair on fire crazy talk about vaccine development for... What exactly?
Thanks, but no.
In summary:
We can't be sure who has Covid-19 and who doesn't because the PCR testing process for Covid-19 is worse than a joke. Not enough test kits, faulty test kits, inaccurate results. In fact, better go with CT imaging. What are the CT scans actually showing?
*shrug shoulders*
Must Read: Are Coronavirus Tests Accurate?
Many factors are likely to confound the real number of those who have contracted or died from SARS-CoV-2. The inclusion of clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 may further muddle the issue. Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia told Science Media Centre that previously suspected cases of the illness are now considered confirmed cases even though some may be caused by illnesses other than COVID-19. Translation: Clinical diagnosis may lead to overdiagnosis and misdiagnosis in some cases.If any novel disease actually exists, there's no reliable way, at the moment, to test for it. Covid-19 can spread without symptoms, we're told. Most people experience mild symptoms... with the potential to suddenly drop dead.
In other words, crank it!
My advice:
1) Be ready to self isolate for a month, minimum. Not so much because of this coronavirus episode, but in general.
2) Before you let anyone come at you with a needle, reflect carefully on the fact that what passes for diagnosis of Covid-19 looks like it was devised by Bozo the Clown.