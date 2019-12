The Wayne State University School of Medicine recently hosted its first mandated plant-based nutrition instruction for 300 first-year medical students.Students received comprehensive educational materials created by both PBNG and medical group Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine detailing the connection between their basic science curriculum and plant-based nutrition.Students also attended a half-day curriculum focusing entirely on plant-based nutrition, which included students participating in panels and a cooking demo, meeting more than 25 patients who have reversed chronic diseases with a whole-foods plant-based diet, sampling plant-based food products, and speaking with chefs who shared their cooking expertise."The success of PBNG's Plant Based Curriculum Enhancement will have national implications for the future of clinical care and medical education.Armed with a more comprehensive understanding of plant-based nutrition, these future physicians will be better prepared to combat the devastating effects of chronic disease that millions of American's face every year."