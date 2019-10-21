migrant germany
The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced the 'first-ever' charter flight that will transport African migrants directly into Germany, with additional flights already scheduled.

On Tuesday, IOM Ethiopia's twitter account gleefully posted a video clip showing 154 Somali 'refugees' arriving at Kassel airport in the federal state of Hesse.

The tweet's caption reads: "It happened! In FIRST EVER UN Migration international chartered flight from Ethiopia, 154 refugees departed from Addis Ababa to Kassel Germany under the German Resettlement program," "A second flight is scheduled to depart mid-November with another 220 refugees."


International Organization for Migration (IOM) Special Liaison Office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia also released a press release that describes the first group of migrants who are being resettled while outlining the wider scheme.

The press release reads: "The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Ethiopia organized on Tuesday its first international charter flight carrying 154 Somali refugees to be resettled in Germany. The group had been residing in Jijiga and Dolo Ado refugee camps in southern Ethiopia. They included 63 males and 91 females, 47 of whom are minors."

"IOM has supported the German Resettlement Programme in their efforts to resettle 500 refugees living in Ethiopia to Germany since March. These efforts are closely coordinated with the Ethiopian Government's Agency for Refugees and Returnee Affairs (ARRA), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Federal Government of Germany."

The press release also notes, "An additional 220 refugees will depart for Germany on a second IOM-chartered flight in mid-November."

IOM Ethiopia Operations Officer Milun Jovanovic said, "It is important that we facilitate the smooth resettlement of refugees by providing safe transportation."

"We are happy that refugees enjoyed this facilitated charter flight from departure to destination, with no hassles faced," Jovanovic added.

Last year, after submitting an information request to the Federal Government, Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) MP Leif-Erik Holm found that nearly 30 percent of 'asylum seekers' had arrived in Germany via plane, Junge Freiheit reports.

With the UN's 'Refugee Resettlement' flights now officially shuttling directly from Africa into Germany, that 30 percent figure is likely to expand considerably.