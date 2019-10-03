© MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Four police officers have been stabbed to death at a headquarters building near the cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, France."One victim is dead, along with the attacker. Others are in intensive care."French media now reports that the death toll has risen to four, however.The attacker's motives, if known, are yet to be disclosed, as his identity.A police union secretary, Loïc Travers, has told France's BFM TV that he was a long-term employee, who had been "with us for over 20 years". At least one of his victims was a female officer.