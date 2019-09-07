© Claudio Cabrera

Demystifying Carbyne

© Yossi Seliger



Device location, video live-streamed from the smartphone to the call center, text messages in a two-way chat window, any data from a user's phone if they have the Carbyne app and ESInet, and any information that comes over a data link, which Carbyne opens in case the caller's voice link drops out." (emphasis added)

In May, Human Rights Watch revealed Chinese authorities use a platform not unlike Carbyne to illegally surveil Uyghurs. China's Integrated Joint Operations Platform brings in a much bigger data-set and sources of video, which includes an app on people's phones. Like Carbyne, the platform was designed to report emergencies. Chinese authorities have turned it into a tool of mass surveillance.



Human Rights Watch reverse-engineered the app. The group discovered the app automatically profiles a user under 36 "person types" including "followers of Six Lines" which is the term used to identify Uyghurs. Another term refers to "Hajj," the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. The app monitors every aspect of a user's life, including personal conversations [and] power usage, and tracks a user's movement."

Israeli intelligence, Blackmail and Silicon Valley

I saw the business opportunity and registered a partnership in my control in Israel. A small number of people I know invest in it...Since these are private investments, it wouldn't be proper or right for me to expose the investors' details."

© Kevin Mazur | VF14



Carbyne's ties to U.S. intelligence

© Israel PM



Melding into Silicon Valley

© Israel PM | YouTube



Carbyne will provide Google's Android ELS (Emergency Location Service) in real time from emergency calls made on AndroidTM devices. Deployment for any ECC in the country won't require any integration, with Carbyne providing numerous options for connection to their secure ELS Gateway once an ECC is approved. The Carbyne automated platform, requiring no human interaction, has the potential to save thousands of lives each year throughout Mexico."

Rogers is not being brought into this role because of his technical experience. ...It's purely because of his knowledge of classified operations and his ability to influence many in the U.S. government and private-sector contractors."

Mossad-backed Panic Buttons, coming to a school near you

Unfortunately every month there seems to be another high-profile event of this nature. After the Vegas shooting, we were able to show [that] our system would have managed to identify the location of the shooter much quicker."

With more than 475,000 soft targets across the US and amid increasing security fears, the potential market for Gabriel is huge. The company could gain revenues of almost $1 billion if only 10% of soft targets were to invest around $20,000 in its alert systems."

Our starter kit costs $10,000. Depending on the size and makeup of the community building, it would cost between $20-30,000 to fully outfit the location. We have made it very affordable. This is a game-changer for the lock-down and active shooter drills that are now a standard part of any child's upbringing in the States."

Much more than just a start-up

In some cases, managers of development projects in the Israeli military and intelligence arms were encouraged to form their own companies, which then took over the project,' an Israeli venture capitalist familiar with the matter told Calcalist Tech."

© Raphael Satter | AP



Mossad gets its own In-Q-Tel

The road to fascism, paved by a corrupted PROMIS

A database of Americans, who, often for the slightest and most trivial reason, are considered unfriendly, and who, in a time of panic might be incarcerated. The database can identify and locate perceived 'enemies of the state' almost instantaneously."

Using PROMIS, sources point out, North could have drawn up lists of anyone ever arrested for a political protest, for example, or anyone who had ever refused to pay their taxes. Compared to PROMIS, Richard Nixon's enemies list or Sen. Joe McCarthy's blacklist look downright crude."

Peter Thiel's Seeing Stone

© Evan Vucci | AP



A nightmare even Orwell could not have predicted