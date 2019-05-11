© Reuters / Leah Millis

Rudy Giuliani has canceled his trip to Kiev where he planned to push the probe into "collusion" between Ukrainian officials and the Democratic Party, stating that the country's new president is surrounded by "enemies" of the US.In an interview with Fox News' Shannon Bream, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated that he believed he would be "walking into a group of people that are enemies of the president, and in some cases, enemies of the United States and in one case, an already convicted person who has been found to be involved in assisting the Democrats with the 2016 investigation."Giuliani previously told the New York Times that he would travel to Kiev in the "coming days" and possibly meet with newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to persuade him to press ahead with an investigation into cooperation between Ukrainian officials and the Democratic Party during the 2016 election, as well as a corruption case involving the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.While his Kiev excursion may be canceled, Giuliani has reportedly already met with Ukrainian officials in the US regarding leaks about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's business dealings in Ukraine.Giuliani also pointed to a case in which Joe Biden improperly pressured Ukrainian officials to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in March 2016, and says that he would welcome a Congressional hearing into the scandals.