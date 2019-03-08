Society's Child
Tory minister blasted on Twitter for referring to black people as 'colored'
In an interview for BBC Radio 2, Rudd, who has since apologized for her "clumsy language," was giving her views on the issue of abuse and online trolling MPs receive online, when she made the offensive remark.
"It definitely is worse if you're a woman. And it's worst of all if you're a colored woman. I know that Diane Abbott gets a huge amount of abuse."
It drew widespread anger on social media, with many claiming that Rudd had undermined an important issue with words from a bygone era. Labour's shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, labeled the term as "outdated, offensive and revealing choice of words."
In what appeared to be a game of who could be the most offensive government minister on Thursday, the leader of the house, Andrea Leadsom, caused yet more ructions.
Leadsom ostensibly categorized the issue of Islamophobia as a foreign affairs, and not a British, matter, after Labour MP Naz Shah called for a debate in Parliament.
Responding to Shah, who revealed that the All-Party Parliamentary Group of British Muslims had published a definition of Islamophobia, Leadsom advised the Labour MP to contact the Foreign Office.
Baroness Warsi, who has consistently called for the Conservative Party to carry out an investigation into Islamophobia over the past couple of years, tweeted: "British Muslims are errrrr British."
To cap a thoroughly embarrassing day for PM Theresa May's government, a string of Irish and Northern Irish politicians urged Karen Bradley, the Northern Ireland secretary, to quit. During Northern Ireland questions in Parliament, Bradley claimed that killings committed by British soldiers and police during the Troubles were "not crimes."
