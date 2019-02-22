© Reuters / Brian Snyder



US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is being accused of "flip-flopping" on her Syria stance and "caving" to mainstream media pressure after a combative interview on The View.Questioned aggressively by panelist Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, Gabbard said there was "no disputing the fact" that Syrian President Bashar Assad is a "brutal dictator" who "used chemical weapons against his people."The comments stand in stark contrast to previous statements made by the Hawaii congresswoman, who in the past said she was "skeptical" about allegations that the Syrian government used chemical weapons on citizens and called US efforts to overthrow Assad an "illegal war."She faced a major backlash from both the media and her colleagues in congress for taking a trip to Syria and meeting Assad himself in 2017.While Gabbard tried to offer a balanced view of the situation in Syria, it was the antagonistic questioning from McCain that immediately grabbed headlines, with many framing the interviewer in a heroic light for "confronting" Gabbard, the "Assad apologist."During the interview, Gabbard also said that US military interventions are oftendespite having previously taken a tougher stance on "military adventurism" and the reasons behind it.Gabbard did push back many times against the panel of hostile hosts, saying, some of her supporters accused her of folding in the face of "bullying" from McCain.Others acknowledged that Gabbard might have been trying to appease the panelists to get her wider point about the human costs of US interventions across, but argued that she risked alienating the people who already supported her in the process - and said that if she starts making concessions now, she will be forced to make more.despite co-host Ana Navarro's hailing Donald Trump for "leading the solidarity and support of freedom-loving Venezuelans."