The TRUE Principle of Westphalia is Win-Win

"That this Peace and Amity shall be observed and cultivated with such a Sincerity and Zeal, that each Party shall endeavour to procure the Benefit, Honour and Advantage of the other; that thus on all sides they may see this Peace and Friendship in the Roman Empire, and the Kingdom of France flourish by entertaining a good and faithful neighbourhood."

true Christianity is antagonistic to all empires and slave systems alike, as it is premised upon a respect for our differences and love of those who wrong us rather than the system of vengeance, ignorance, hate and fear so characteristic of imperial orders

The Kissinger-Mindedness of Professor Xiang

"The Middle East conflicts are most analogous to those of the 17th century Europe... the maxims of Westphalian peace diplomacy do not apply in the Middle East." 5

"Today Americans would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful. This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by their world government." 6

Notes

Article II says: "On both sides, all should be forever forgotten and forgiven. What has from the beginning of the unrest, no matter how or where, from one side or the other, happened in terms of hostility, so that neither because of that, nor because of any other reason or pretext, should commit, or allow to happen, any hostility, unfriendliness, difficulty, or obstacle in respect to persons, the status, goods, or security himself, or through others, secretly or openly, directly or indirectly, under the pretense of the authority of the law, or by the way of violence within the Kingdom, or anywhere outside of it, and any earlier contradictory treaties should not stand against this. Instead, all and every, from here as well as from there, both before as well as during the war, committed insults, violent acts, hostilities, damages, and costs, without regard of the person or the issue, should be completely put aside, so that everything, whatever the one could demand from the other under his name, will be forgotten in eternity." See Towards A World of Sovereign Republics by the Author, by the author, Canadian Patriot #4, January 2014 See The Silk Road Roots of America and the American Roots of the New Silk Road by the author, Canadian Patriot December 2018 The doctrine which then-British PM Tony Blair announced in Chicago in 1999 as needing to "set out a new, post-Westphalian, 'doctrine of the international community.'" This doctrine was essentially a call for a new global Leviathan advocated by imperial thinker Thomas Hobbes hundreds of years earlier. Does America Need a Foreign Policy? Toward a Diplomacy for the 21st Century by Henry Kissinger, New York: Simon & Schuster, 2001 - Unlike the Belt and Road approach to the Middle East and Africa, the Blair-Kissinger logic was never based upon great infrastructure and education projects but only managed chaos under technocratic management. Henry Kissinger, speaking at Evian, France, May 21, 1992 Bilderberg meeting.

About the author



is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at matt.ehret@tutamail.com