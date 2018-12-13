© google maps

It is the second strongest tremor on record in east Tennessee, according to the USGS. The strongest was a magnitude 4.7 near Maryville in 1973.

A 4.4. magnitude earthquake has struck parts of Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas and seismographs have also recorded a secondary shock in the area.The US Geological Survey (USGS) traced the earthquake to Decatur, Tennessee, but it has been felt in neighboring states too., which is along the Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi state lines.Writing on Twitter, Americans shared how they felt or were "woken up" by the upheaval.A second earthquake was also recorded, although it was considerably smaller, measuring a 3.3 magnitude.