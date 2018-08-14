A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Alaska on Aug. 12, 2018
Strongest ever earthquake hits Alaska's North Slope region, but at the same time a quake in the center of the New Madrid Seismic Zone occurs signalling an awakening of fault zones globally. Additionally in the Arctic Basin near Svalbard and in the Arctic Circle unusual quakes that experts are baffled to explain. The Grand Solar Minimum, this uptick in global tectonic activity was forecast.


