While information in English is scarce at this early time, one report speculates the cause could be due to to water erosion of the soil or rock below.
It remains to be seen what the true cause of this particular sinkhole is but a hole of this size is not normal and to attribute its appearance solely to water erosion is most likely misleading. Because with volcanoes, earthquakes, sinkholes, fissures, landslides and a variety of other unusual and major earth movement phenomena on the increase, it would seem there are other factors at play not yet being considered.
To get an idea of just how increasingly common these kinds of earth movements are, here are some notable stories SOTT has recorded from over the last 30 days or so:
- Landslide death toll hits 8 in Nepal
- At least 27 feared dead in jade mine landslide after heavy rain in Myanmar (Burma)
- Large sinkhole opens up on road in Upper Allen, Pennsylvania
- 10-foot 'cliff' forms on Outer Banks beach, North Carolina
- Huge sinkhole completely swallows SUV in Sheridan, Colorado
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Iranian Kurdish region, injures 25
- Sinkhole swallows pedestrian in the city of Jiamusi, China
- At least 3 killed by landslide after incessant rain in Rolpa, Nepal
- Escaping methane blasts blow craters into Siberian tundra
- Unusual: 6 tremors in 4 weeks strike London Gatwick, UK
- 'Child of Krakatau' volcano stirs to life in the Pacific
- Heaven to Hell Timeline: Kilauea's Ruthless Eruption: 18,000+ Earthquakes and so Much More
- Worldwide volcanic activity uptick update, and new volcano discovered on Jupiter's moon Io
- Yemen shaken by shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake
- Huge crack appears in rock wall in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming - Area not far from Yellowstone
- Mysterious Siberian crater, Batagaika, 'gateway to a subterranean world'
- New info on 'crater-hole' in Siberia: 'Explosion' and 'glow in sky' witnessed 100 km away
- Giant 85 meter wide sinkhole swallows three buildings in central Russia
- Berezniki, a Russian city riddled with giant sinkholes
http://englishrussia.com
https://theqpost.com