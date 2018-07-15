Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point are located in the popular Jenny Lake area and are among the park's busiest attractions. Other Jenny Lake attractions, including the ferry, remain open.
Grand Teton National Park officials say there is no estimate for when the park's popular Hidden Falls area will reopen to the public.
Park staff is monitoring the crack daily and consulting with U.S. Geological Survey specialists from afar but, so far, have not been able to confidently say if the area is safe for the masses.
"We're really going to need a few more days of data to make a solid determination if the rock is still moving," park spokesman Andrew White said Friday. Following data collection, park rangers will conduct a "risk assessment" to determine if the area can be reopened, he said.
The huge fissure the fissure on the buttress above Hidden Falls was discovered by Exum Mountain Guides on Monday while training guided climbers for Teton ascents. By the next morning the gap had widened, and park rangers decided to close the area in "an abundance of caution" to ensure visitors wouldn't be in the path of potential rockfall. It is unknown how long the closure at Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point areas will be in place. But one thing is sure... Grand Teton is near Yellowstone!
As demonstrated in the video below, with the dramatic increase in activity all around the world of earthquakes, sinkholes and general instability of the earth beneath our feet, one would do well to exercise extreme caution in particularly risky areas.