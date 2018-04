© AlexWong/Getty Images

"Some have professed themselves shocked, shocked that companies like Google and Facebook share user data with advertisers. Did any of these individuals stop to ask themselves why Google and Facebook don't charge for access? Nothing in life is free."

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce today, fresh off the heels of a grueling five-hour joint session before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees yesterday.Historically, Facebook has donated slightly more to Democrats than Republicans, butThat's not unusual for technology companies: Amazon spent $4 million in campaign contributions over 20 years, and it has a market cap of nearly $700 billion. (Note, however, that Alphabet, Inc., with a market cap just over Amazon's, appears to be outspending Facebook in DC by an order of magnitude .)According to data from the Center for Responsive Politics , since 2014,The top recipients of that money include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA).That said, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) did make a somewhat bizarre pro-Facebook comment, saying,Hatch has taken $15,200 from Facebook since 2014 - the sixth largest amount on the combined committees.Cory Booker, who has received $44,025 from Facebook since 2014 (the largest amount), questioned Zuckerberg on the 2016 ProPublica investigation that showedKamala Harris, who took the second largest amount ($30,990) grilled the CEO oncausing Zuckerberg to squirm uncomfortably.If any senators pulled their punches, it was along party lines, when small-government Republicans like Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) or Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) questioned the necessity of additional regulation. At one point Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)Wicker has received $10,000 from Facebook since 2014, Tillis has received $7,500, and Sullivan has received a whopping $2,500.The list includes the members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees and House Committee on Energy and Commerce are listed in full, and dates back to 2014.