About. Damn. Time.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz just asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg what millions of Americans have been begging to ask: Does Facebook censor conservatives?

During Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, Cruz brought up reported conservative censorship on Facebook. First Cruz laid the trap, asking Zuckerberg if he thought Facebook was a neutral public forum:


Sen. Cruz used that opportunity to put Zuckerberg on blast, citing numerous alleged instances of conservative stories and personalities being suppressed on Facebook, including the recent banning of Trump supporters Diamond and Silk.

You have to watch the exchange below:


That was epic!

Cruz is right to question whether Facebook is suppressing conservatives. Silicon Valley has a noted Democrat streak, with employees at big tech firms donating a ton to Democratic candidates. A former Facebook employee warned back in 2016 that conservative content was being purposefully censored.

In fact, Zuckerberg himself responds to Cruz by saying "Silicon Valley is an extremely left-leaning place."

Conservatives cheered on Cruz over Twitter:




Zuckerberg, of course, tried to keep his cool after the exchange:


It was clear Cruz won the back-and-forth, however.

What did you think of Cruz's questioning of Zuckerberg over conservative censorship on Facebook? Tell us your thoughts below!

