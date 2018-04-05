© Stian Lysberg Solum



A man who was caught in an avalanche north of Sweden's highest mountain Kebnekaise has died.The avalanche occurred at 14:00 on Tuesday, moving from the Sielmatjåkka peak towards the Nallostugan mountain lodge, which lies just east of the popular Kungsleden hiking trail in northern Sweden.A large mountain rescue operation took place once the alarm was raised, with Norway sending an air ambulance and avalanche dogs to help. A Norwegian man in his 60s was the only person hurt."He got stuck under the snow and his companions pulled him up and started life-saving measures," David Levy from Norrbotten police told news agency TT."It's a good bit out, so it takes a while before all resources are at the scene."The man was taken to hospital but was later declared dead.According to the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency's avalanche forecast, there is a significant risk of avalanche in the Kebnekaise range at present - three on a five-degree scale.