An avalanche in the Alps has killed one person and injured three, French mountain rescuers said.Searches are under way for others who may be trapped in the snow.The avalanche hit in the Aiguilles Rouges range near Chamonix, an officer with the Chamonix mountain guides service said.The area is across from the Mont Blanc massif.A group of backcountry skiers was caught in the avalanche, the officer said.Authorities are checking in with all groups skiing in the area to ensure that everyone is accounted for.