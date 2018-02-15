Earth Changes
Three skiers killed by avalanche in the Pyrenees, France
BBC
Thu, 15 Feb 2018 18:55 UTC
The three French men, one aged 29 and two 38, had gone missing on Wednesday night in the Cauterets resort in the Pyrenees mountains.
On Tuesday, a 19-year-old skier died in an avalanche in the resort of Gavarnie, also in the Pyrenees.
Officials warn of the risks of going off-piste, where most accidents happen.
This year has seen heavy snowfall in the region and also across the Alps.
The bad weather reportedly continued in the Pyrenees and some lifts were closed.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ethiopia prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigns
- US Wants Control over Iraqi-Syrian Borders
- Best of the Web: Reports about 'hundreds of Russians killed in US airstrikes in Syria' are fake news
- 'Creepy Clintonista' Cody Shearer hunting Europe for fabled Trump 'pee pee' tape
- The Deep State...it's very real
- Soros whines at 'toxic, personal criticism' against him, considers 'Brexit a tragic mistake'
- Taliban predicts Afghan War could last 100 years with no result, wants US to start peace talks
- Pence: Prospects raised for talks with N. Korea but sanctions must go on
- Has Western chauvinism against Russia gone berserk?
- Trump administration wants to decide food SNAP choices
- Syrian forces shot down 13 Israeli air-launched cruise missiles in Feb. 10 encounter
- The Jewish Taliban? West Bank settler fanatics demand gender-specific pools remain - mixed pools are "as serious as incest"
- Basic training chief says US recruits "entitled, undisciplined, not fit to throw grenades"
- US-backed Kurdish forces withdraw from Deir Ezzor as tensions raise possibility for clashes with Syrian army
- Heavy rains cause widespread flooding across Jakarta, Indonesia
- Moscow: '5 people could have been killed in US airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor, and we're not even sure they were Russians'
- UPDATES: Former student Nicolas de Jesus Cruz blamed for Florida school shooting
- Nuclear submarine senior commander who 'took eye off the ball' sentenced over collision
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Cops, FBI, and border agents love Trump
- Ethiopia prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigns
- US Wants Control over Iraqi-Syrian Borders
- Best of the Web: Reports about 'hundreds of Russians killed in US airstrikes in Syria' are fake news
- 'Creepy Clintonista' Cody Shearer hunting Europe for fabled Trump 'pee pee' tape
- The Deep State...it's very real
- Soros whines at 'toxic, personal criticism' against him, considers 'Brexit a tragic mistake'
- Taliban predicts Afghan War could last 100 years with no result, wants US to start peace talks
- Pence: Prospects raised for talks with N. Korea but sanctions must go on
- US-backed Kurdish forces withdraw from Deir Ezzor as tensions raise possibility for clashes with Syrian army
- Was the DNC even hacked? It's looking less likely every day as Russiagate narrative crumbles
- Syria's UN Envoy Bashar Jaafari Says That US-Led Coalition 'Deliberately' Destroyed 90% of Raqqa
- Turkey asks US to end support for Kurdish fighters in Syria
- Syrian, Iranian envoys lash out at US for allegedly supporting Daesh
- The doublethink of baseless accusations of 'Russian interference' while Soros openly meddles in British democracy
- Gaslighting the public: Mainstream propagandist calls skepticism of Syria narrative 'dangerous inversion of reality'
- Italian backlash: Eurosceptic candidate Salvini promises to deport 500k illegal immigrants, declares Islam 'extremely dangerous'
- Flashback: German statesman Willy Wimmer: 'Russia is the only country in Syria acting under international law'
- A litany of scandals: Inside the Netanyahu corruption probe & why he could be indicted
- Washington Post does shoddy damage control for Russiagate
- Criminal conspiracy: How bad will things get for Killary and Obama?
- Has Western chauvinism against Russia gone berserk?
- Trump administration wants to decide food SNAP choices
- Syrian forces shot down 13 Israeli air-launched cruise missiles in Feb. 10 encounter
- The Jewish Taliban? West Bank settler fanatics demand gender-specific pools remain - mixed pools are "as serious as incest"
- Basic training chief says US recruits "entitled, undisciplined, not fit to throw grenades"
- Moscow: '5 people could have been killed in US airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor, and we're not even sure they were Russians'
- UPDATES: Former student Nicolas de Jesus Cruz blamed for Florida school shooting
- Nuclear submarine senior commander who 'took eye off the ball' sentenced over collision
- Cops, FBI, and border agents love Trump
- Flashback: US Companies To Extract Rare Minerals From Afghanistan To 'Defray Cost Of US Assistance'
- Smoking rooms in bars, restaurants banned in the Netherlands
- Florida governor says 'people with mental illness should not touch a gun'
- Flashback: Austria's 2015 reforms to their 1912 Islam Law: No foreign meddling, one legal system for all Austrians
- IRS will start denying and revoking passports to American citizens with over $50k in unpaid taxes
- Bolivia fights to reclaim coastal territory lost to Brazil over a century ago
- Council renders man homeless by removing him from his own caravan before confiscating it
- There are no leaders today, only demagogues
- Smoking may return to Prague's pubs
- Australian Ministers banned from sex with staffers as deputy PM gets adviser pregnant
- Cultural genocide: Ukrainian nationalists want to demolish Kiev Orthodox monastery lead by former US Navy chaplain
- Flashback: Israeli newspaper: We mustn't forget that some of the greatest murderers in modern times were Jewish, particularly those in Stalin's Russia
- Former Red Guard member recounts the horrors of China's Cultural Revolution
- New light on the Phaistos Disc: The goddess of love who glows and grows dim
- The destructive radical feminist legacy of Kate Millett
- How radical feminism ruined lives
- Hidden Egyptian paintings depict never seen before animals and unexplained drownings
- Maurice Pappworth: The doctor who exposed the UK's horrible and useless medical experiments on patients
- Historian: A 'red scare' is launched by the elites every 20 to 30 years
- Discovery: Thousands of dead bodies buried under the University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- The Big Burn - Global fire 13k years ago
- How UFO reports narration change with the technology of the times
- "Vela Incident": Is Israel behind 1979's mysterious nuclear explosion?
- Clinton and the UFOs: Did he ever find out if the truth was out there?
- Yeltsin interview from 1990: 'In the Politburo, they were ready to betray, besmirch, and defile'
- Groundbreaking DNA test on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals first modern Brits were black
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Farewell to a pioneering pollution sensor - NASA retires failing Tropospheric Emission Spectrometer
- The paradox of Earth's core - it shouldn't exist
- Ants nurse wounded warriors back to health
- Photographing a single atom and other entries for UK science competition (PHOTOS)
- Yellowstone super volcano under strain from pressure in magma chamber
- Scientists artificially inseminate Mexican wolf at US zoo to help species back from the brink of extinction
- Enriched uranium found floating above Alaska
- Scientists embark on a Valentine's Day mission to explore a 120,000 year old marine ecosystem
- Massive lava dome lurks underneath Japan's Ōsumi Islands
- Researchers discover mineral in Earth's mantle could make the internet 1,000-times faster
- Cosmopsychism: Is the universe a conscious mind?
- What ancient footprints may tell of the life of children in prehistoric times
- Study shows the sun will be unusually cool by 2050
- New electronic skin is self-healable and recyclable
- Dangerous knowledge: Monopoly of Consensus Science
- Neurons are even more complex than we thought
- This could get bad: Earth's magnetic field is shifting - which may well cause the poles to flip
- Sunspots are not from Solar Interior
- Researchers turn to video games to improve hearing loss
- Bioremediation: A microscopic fungus could mop up nuclear waste
- Heavy rains cause widespread flooding across Jakarta, Indonesia
- Northeast Ohio residents report hearing loud boom, ground shaking
- Three skiers killed by avalanche in the Pyrenees, France
- 59 dolphins strand themselves in Baja California Sur, Mexico, 21 die
- Over 20 pilot whales die on the coast of Maio, Cape Verde Islands
- Dead sperm whale leaves stink in the air at Papamoa Beach, New Zealand
- Dust storm hits Melbourne, Australia
- Four people killed by landslide in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Sanba hits (VIDEOS)
- Record snowfall piles up around the world
- Unusual hailstorm kills 2 and damages crops in India
- Snowiest winter in Havre, Montana in 138 years: More snow on the way
- Storm hits South Iceland with windspeeds up to 50 m/s (111 miles per hour)
- Quakes shake Pacific plate as Ring of Fire activity returns
- Massive sinkhole swallows several cars and building is evacuated in Rome (VIDEO)
- Swarming crickets in Auckland, New Zealand 'like a scary movie scene'
- More than 500 birds killed by hailstorm in Maharashtra, India
- Enormous wild boar dubbed 'Pigzilla' caught rummaging in bins near primary school in Hong Kong
- Great Lakes are now 69.1% ice covered, for only 2nd time in last 24 years
- Heavy snowfall continues to cripple life in northern parts of Pakistan (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- 3 killed by lightning strikes in Rajouri, India
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- Major study reveals processed foods are driving up rates of cancer
- Better than opioids: Swimming in cold water could be an alternative to strong painkillers
- Dr. Mark Hyman: The calorie myth is the most damaging food lie we have ever been told
- H3N2: The deadly flu no one saw coming
- 1 in 10 American deaths caused by flu, and climbing
- Get off your duff and shake your stuff: The health benefits of dancing
- Bits of bugs in your cup of Joe? What's inside your coffee is likely a bit grosser than you want to know
- Labeling kratom as a schedule 1 drug will cause more opioid deaths
- Ice-cold water feels like no water: Young Kazakhstan woman shares her all-weather swim
- Canadian college forced to scrap homeopathy program due to '3yrs of pseudoscience nonsense'
- How sugar affects the brain
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Amazing Health Journey: Interview with Mikhaila Peterson
- Knowledge of risk was present from the beginning: Diseases with unknown etiology trace back to mass vaccination against Influenza in 1976
- A functional medicine approach to healing addiction
- Light exposure: The simplest way to improve memory and learning by 30%
- Kelly Brogan: Tamiflu and abnormal behavior
- Tamiflu hitting record sales, yet it's making kids hallucinate and turn violent
- Cat plague is back after nearly 40 years in hiding
- North Texas man now an amputee after flu complications
- Big Pharma drug companies sell us remedies for problems caused by their own products and the Federal Government has their back
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Study says narcissistic perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to society
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
Quote of the Day
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
This is the debate on whether or not Sandy Hook victims were really crisis actors ...This is what Assad wants Wow, paranoia run rampant .... no...
Bolivia fights to reclaim coastal territory lost to Brazil over a century ago Retitled from the source by one of the geographically and...
Afghanistan has some of the world's largest un-extracted reserves of rare earth minerals valuable in electronic production They need their wars...
Elliot, you believed the WMD story, too!
I play softball and 99% of women in my league can't throw a softball to save their lives... the ball literally lands a metre or 2 from the point...
Comment: Recently over a meter (3.5 feet) of snowfall in 3 days hit the Pyrenees.