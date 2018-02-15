© AFP

Three skiers have been found dead in a resort in south-western France after being buried by an avalanche in an off-piste area, officials say.The three French men, one aged 29 and two 38, had gone missing on Wednesday night in the Cauterets resort in the Pyrenees mountains.On Tuesday, a 19-year-old skier died in an avalanche in the resort of Gavarnie, also in the Pyrenees.Officials warn of the risks of going off-piste, where most accidents happen.This year has seen heavy snowfall in the region and also across the Alps.The bad weather reportedly continued in the Pyrenees and some lifts were closed.