snow
There's been heavy snowfall over the past few days in the Pyrenees leading to powder snow conditions.

The snow has been especially heavy on the French side of the southern European mountains, where resorts have reported up to 105cm (3.5 feet) of snowfall over the past three days.

It is still snowing today but the rest of the week is expected to be cold and sunny with great conditions.


Barèges, France

Ski areas in Andorra reported up to 50cm of snowfall yesterday and have had more since.