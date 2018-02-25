Large hail fell in Medina, Saudi Arabia on February 24, 2018
An intense storm produced large hailstones which damaged cars and caused travel chaos in Medina, Saudi Arabia on February 24, 2018 as reported by local media.


Images of damaged cars were shared on social media.

Last month a rare covering of snow blanketed parts of the desert country.


Earlier this month huge hailstones caused damage in Cordoba, Argentina, with one estimated to be up to 18 centimeters in diameter - 7.1 inches - at its largest width, which could be a record for the Southern Hemisphere.

Some other severe hailstorms from around the world during the last year include: It is likely that atmospheric dust loading from increased comet and volcanic activity is contributing to these 'intense' or 'freak' hailstorms, the cooling effect of which causes ice crystals to form.