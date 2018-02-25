Images of damaged cars were shared on social media.
Last month a rare covering of snow blanketed parts of the desert country.
Earlier this month huge hailstones caused damage in Cordoba, Argentina, with one estimated to be up to 18 centimeters in diameter - 7.1 inches - at its largest width, which could be a record for the Southern Hemisphere.
