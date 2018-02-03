Society's Child
PC culture gone mad: Formula 1 'grid girls' hit back against sacking - Dumped for being 'at odds with societal norms'
RT
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 16:24 UTC
F1 announced the demise of the tradition in a short statement on Wednesday. "While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world," said Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations.
The possibility of an F1 change of policy was announced in December. The move came just days after a similar decision was taken by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) to end its practice of using 'walk-on girls'.
Now some women, whose current or past jobs have apparently been scrapped amid the broader heated debate over workspace sexual harassment, are venting their anger on social media. They say they have become victims of a misplaced eagerness to defend women's rights.
"Ridiculous that women who say they are 'fighting for women's rights' are saying what others should and shouldn't do, stopping us from doing a job we love and are proud to do," tweeted F1 grid girl Rebecca Cooper.
"Because of these feminists, they've cost us our jobs! I have been a grid girl for 8 years and I have Never felt uncomfortable!" said model Lauren-Jade Pope, with many more joining in with similar messages.
Reader Comments
Skull 2018-02-01T17:33:16Z
Oh yes. Policies promoted, and backed by the fat and ugly "feminists", who don't think it's fair that the men all want good looking women, instead of them. So, they retaliate by using "modern norms" of whacko feminism to shut down the fine ladies from using their beautiful bodies to make a living. One of these days they will attempt to make it illegal for them to even wear a swimsuit in public swimming areas, or for that matter, even shorts or skirts. They will be relegated to the burkha, or a simple gunny sack will do.
Hooters and Quilted skirt restaurants, gentlemen clubs, supermodels,fashion shows, gender separated sports. West turned to communist style stereotypism
Yes, it is completely NOT normal for someone to look at someone else fully clothed in public. It is completely normal for women to go around mostly naked with clitoris caps on their heads though with signs saying I'll grab YOU by the pussy. That is ok.
WTF???
WTF???
Fat women show more skin than that when they are trying to cover themselves? What gives?
People need to wake up to the fact that women... in general, but goes doubly so for 'feminists'... only feel good when they're tearing down others, be they men OR women!! They derive gross satisfaction from disparaging, damaging and hauling people down to what they consider 'their own misery' because that's what makes them feel powerful and on top. Be very, very careful when you 'side' with a woman in any conflict because most of them have NO problem throwing you too under the bus if it gets them what they want be it money, power, revenge or anything.
Not good for ratings in any case, as not many feminists watch racing.
What people are missing here is that the target isn't the "grid girls" -- rather the target is heterosexual men and heterosexuality itself.
It is a mark of a healthy drive that hetero males to want to look at pretty females. It's not so much that "fat and ugly" radical feminists are jealous of pretty women, it's that they hate men and men's sex drive.
By depriving men of the opportunity to gaze at gorgeous women, in their imagination, they are castrating the men.
Come to think of it, if men weren't already castrated, then they wouldn't cave in to the demands of the radical feminists!
It is a mark of a healthy drive that hetero males to want to look at pretty females. It's not so much that "fat and ugly" radical feminists are jealous of pretty women, it's that they hate men and men's sex drive.
By depriving men of the opportunity to gaze at gorgeous women, in their imagination, they are castrating the men.
Come to think of it, if men weren't already castrated, then they wouldn't cave in to the demands of the radical feminists!
"Come to think of it, if men weren't already castrated, then they wouldn't cave in to the demands of the radical feminists!"
Men have got too much Yin in their Yang due ro EMF, soy, etc. When men strike attitudes and take positions contrarywise to this kind of garbage, they're usually just firing blanks.
Men have got too much Yin in their Yang due ro EMF, soy, etc. When men strike attitudes and take positions contrarywise to this kind of garbage, they're usually just firing blanks.
Comment: Another former grid girl, Giorgia Davies, has hit back against the feminist outcry over grid girls and pointed out the real truth why so-called feminists went on the offensive to eliminate her well-paying job. It's worth reposting in full as it reveals a lot of what is so wrong with the feminist ideology at this point in time: