© Zoltan Okolicsanyi / Global Look Press

Formula 1 has decided to end its tradition of using 'grid girls', saying it was at odds with modern "societal norms." However, some of the women are now protesting on social media, saying their role was grossly misrepresented.F1 announced the demise of the tradition in a short statement on Wednesday. "While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world," said Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations.The possibility of an F1 change of policy was announced in December.Now some women, whose current or past jobs have apparently been scrapped amid the broader heated debate over workspace sexual harassment, are venting their anger on social media. They say they have become victims of a misplaced eagerness to defend women's rights.