The flooding has already inundated roads, railways and walking paths in Paris along the river, according to The Local.
The river is projected to challenge the levels recorded during the June 2016 flooding, during which the Louvre Museum was closed for four days as workers evacuated 35,000 pieces of art.
the Louvre, made the decision on Wednesday to close the lower level of the Department of Arts of the Islam through at least Sunday as a precaution.
The level of the Seine River reached 5.6 meters (18.3 feet) on Thursday night and is expected to rise between 5.8 and 6.2 meters (19 and 20.3 feet) this weekend, according to France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition.
During the June 2016 flood, a crest of 6.1 meters (20 feet) was recorded. The river's all-time highest crest is 8.62 meters (28.3 feet) from 28 January 1910.
Comment: These flood events are becoming an annual occurrence for Europe.
The Seine is one of many rivers out of their banks after nearly every major weather station across France measured above-normal rainfall this month.
The worst and most widespread flooding is occurring across the northeast.
The Seine is expected to rise farther as flood waters upstream and in its tributaries flow down to Paris.
Rain pushing south of Paris into Thursday night can cause additional water to filter into the Seine and its tributaries. However, drier weather will follow and allow flood waters to run their course downstream.
A spotty shower may occasionally dot northeastern France Saturday night into Monday, but any rainfall will be light and is not expected to increase river levels.
Latest indications keep heavy rain away from northern France through at least the end of the month.
Flooding along the Seine has also halted river traffic, The Local reported.
South of Paris, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges along the banks of the Seine has been one of the towns hit hardest by flooding. About 150 residents have evacuated as flood waters submerged streets and cars.
