Eastern Visayas

Davao Region, Mindanao

Heavy rain in the Philippines since 12 January has caused flooding and landslides in Eastern Visayas and Davao Region. Authorities say that at least 11 people have died and around 8,000 have been displaced.At least seven people died in Eastern Visayas due to flooding and landslide caused by heavy rains in the past four days, the Office the Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Tuesday, 16 January.The fatalities occurred in Tacloban City (4), Mondragon (1) and Catarman, Northern Samar province, and also in Jaro, Leyte province (1).Department of Social Welfare and Development reports that 3,982 families or 17,052 persons have been affected in 26 barangays in the region. Over 7,800 people have been displaced and are staying in 19 Evacuation Centers. Almost 5,000 of those displaced are in Leyte province.Landslides and flooding in the towns of Compostela Valley province, Davao Region, have left 4 dead and displaced around 270. The fatalities occurred in Maragusan after a landslide late on Sunday, 14 January, 2018.Schools have been suspended in the municipalities of New Bataan, Nabunturan, Mawab, and Compostela due to bad weather conditions.