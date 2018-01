© Unknown

Will his next ''prediction'' carry any weight?

Victim of Vilification or Victim of Psychopathy?

Soros was a victim all along. Who would have thought?In a recent interview with the Financial Times, George Soros, the Open Society Foundation ''Philanthropist'' and ''Democracy-spreader'', shockingly predicted the downfall of the EU and Russia's active attempts to wield the Excalibur of nationalism in its quest to become a ''resurgent nationalist power''.with various econometrics suggesting increases in several different areas. Now that this prediction can be crossed off the list, most would assume that sliding into a corner hidden from the round of criticism would be the next recommended action. Not for Mr. Soros as he comes with yet another enlightening forecast.His predictions have similarly seen a complete U-turn regarding Russia as a player on the geopolitical chess board asThis apparent retraction of his initial statement, however, does not seem to indicate whether he continues to believe that Putin carries greater danger than the almost-eradicated Daesh as his opinion article in The Guardian suggested in 2016.Sam Gerrans brings to light this erratic behaviour in relation to ''textbook psychopathy'' as he noticed the continually shifting statements pointing the finger at others for suffering from his own actions and attacking the victim in cases where only his actions could have had any type of effect.because of his once different position on a preferred candidate for Georgia - Mikheil Saakashvili. After all, it was Putin's fault for the accusations thrown at him from three subsequent European populations suffering from toppled governments (that is even before the Russia-gate wave clouding opinion in the West) - Georgia, Ukraine and Macedonia.Reasons why government positions on the matter differ should come as a surprise to no one;Soros links are easy to identify, just look for symptoms of tie-eating and other presidential behaviours, as well as new ''Foundations'' opening in the name of democracy-spreading and Russian deterrence.However,that wants to bring down his Open Society of liberalism and democracy that he compelled Western society to defend but asit's only a question of time before he sees the entirety of the European family bearing the blame for the dark times ahead because Soros knows no wrong. Soros bears ''European values'' on his shoulders.and it's interesting that they fall into theAny critique or debate about this heavily-affiliated character becomes part of a ''Global Sickness''. As one commenter wrote: if you're ready to enter the political arena, expect to take the criticism that comes with it. If you, yourself, throw accusatory remarks debating the degree of ''danger'' of a foreign leader - expect the same in return and polar remarks against you should not be considered ''conspiratorial''.At the end of the day, Soros is a victim. George Soros is a victim of his own creation - Chaos.is a writer and blogger based in Moscow, Russia. He started the Kremlinology blog in 2016 and has continued to write about Russian affairs, geopolitics and everything in between.