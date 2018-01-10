Twitter sanctioning users
James O'Keefe's Project Veritas has released a new video exposing Twitter's willingness to breach its users' privacy. Or rather, one user in particular: President Trump.

The undercover journalism outlet, famed for its exposés revealing bias in the mainstream media, has now turned its attention to the tech companies that have come to dominate access to information in the modern world.

In the video, Twitter senior network engineer Clay Haynes says the company would be happy to hand over the president's private messages to the Justice Department if asked.

Haynes also claimed that the company has access to "every single person's account, every single direct message, deleted direct messages, deleted tweets." Haynes told Project Veritas' journalist that he could tell, "exactly who logged in from where, [with] what username and password, when they changed their password." It suggests Twitter employees can read users' private messages, even after deleting them.



Project Veritas has released a list of alternative information channels to monitor in the event of censorship.