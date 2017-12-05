© Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko/Shutterstock.com

"Understanding happiness is important to understanding quality of life.



The happiness measure is a guide to how well society is meeting people's needs."

"Taken all together, how would you say things are these days-would you say that you are very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy?"

"This is probably due to the fact that the generation as a group was so large, and their expectations were so great, that not everyone in the group could get what he or she wanted as they aged due to competition for opportunities.



This could lead to disappointment that could undermine happiness."

People get happier as they get older, research finds.Surveys of Americans carried out between 1972 and 2004 show that older people are the nation's happiest.Dr Yang Yang, the study's author, said:For the series of surveys a representative cross-section of Americans was asked the following question:The responses also teased out some interesting wrinkles.Dr Yang said:Among 18-year-olds, just 15% of black men said they were very happy in comparison to 33% of white women.In fact, women were more happy than men overall, across racial and class divides.Over the years, needless to say, having a significant other and having your health make you much more happy.One surprise, to some perhaps, is that having no children increases the chances of being happy over the lifetime.