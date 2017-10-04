Avigdor Lieberman, who took part on Monday evening in a ceremony in which certificates of honor were awarded to 31 Israeli officers and soldiers from various units in the army, said: "The next confrontation, if it breaks out, will take on a completely different character, when our enemies will try to strike first at population centers and civilian infrastructure. So we will not have the luxury to wage a long war."
Comment: What this actually reveals: Lieberman and his fellow psychiatric ward inmates plan to strike population centers and civilian infrastructure - as Israel always does. This statement is just a preemptive justification.
"We live in a new reality of a new Middle East, which is much worse than the old Middle East. And in this terrible new reality, we have yet to face difficult tests," he added.
"Any confrontation will have to be conducted from the very first moment in the highest profile, using all the army's strengths," Lieberman continued. "If there is a crossing of red lines, the other side must know in advance that it is going to pay very heavy prices."
Comment: Typical Israeli red line: responding, in any way, shape or form, to an Israeli attack.
"The sovereign, too, regardless of whether he controls his territory or not - as soon as a hostile action takes place, the sovereign will also bear all the responsibility," the war minister further threatened.
Comment: This isn't just Lieberman warning aggressors that they will be held responsible. It is telling them that they will be held responsible, regardless of whether or not they actually are. That's Israeli justice.
The international community has ceaselessly sounded alarm bells over the Israeli aggressions on civilian homes, infrastructure, and unarmed communities across the occupied Palestinian territories and the blockaded Gaza Strip, in aggressions deemed by the international law as crimes against humanity.