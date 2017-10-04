© Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters



Israel's war minister Avigdor Lieberman warned on Monday that the next war is likely to feature attacks on population centers and civilians, according to Haaretz daily.Avigdor Lieberman, who took part on Monday evening in a ceremony in which certificates of honor were awarded to 31 Israeli officers and soldiers from various units in the army, said: "The next confrontation, if it breaks out, will take on a completely different character,. So we will not have the luxury to wage a long war.""We live in a new reality of a new Middle East, which is much worse than the old Middle East. And in this terrible new reality, we have yet to face difficult tests," he added."Any confrontation will have to be conducted from the very first moment in the highest profile, using all the army's strengths," Lieberman continued. ".""The sovereign, too, regardless of whether he controls his territory or not - as soon as a hostile action takes place, the sovereign will also bear all the responsibility," the war minister further threatened.The international community has ceaselessly sounded alarm bells over the Israeli aggressions on civilian homes, infrastructure, and unarmed communities across the occupied Palestinian territories and the blockaded Gaza Strip, in aggressions deemed by the international law as crimes against humanity.