Who has been affected?

Customers in the UK yet to travel: Don't go to the airport, the CAA says

Customers abroad: Everyone due to fly in the next fortnight will be brought back to the UK at no cost to them. There is no need to cut short a stay. Those with flight-only bookings after 16 October are unlikely to have Atol scheme protection, so will need to make their own arrangements

Customers currently overseas should check monarch.caa.co.uk for confirmation of their new flight details - which will be available a minimum of 48 hours in advance of their original departure time

All affected customers should keep checking monarch.caa.co.uk for more information

The CAA also has a 24-hour helpline: 0300 303 2800 from the UK and Ireland and +44 1753 330330 from overseas

What has gone wrong?

What have the authorities said?

Where are Monarch holidaymakers?