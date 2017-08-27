This article by Larry Chin analyzes how the elite opponents of Donald Trump are manipulating public opinion with the support of the mainstream corporate media. Through staged protest events funded by corporate foundations, the unspoken objective is to create profound divisions within American society. These divisions preclude the formation of a meaningful and united protest movement.
The objective of these staged protest movements against Trump is not to support democracy. Quite the opposite. It is to ensure complete control over the US State apparatus by a competing faction of the corporate establishment. Where is the US antiwar movement? Rarely are these engineered protests against US led wars.
A grassroots and united movement against the Trump presidency and the Neocons, against war and social injustice is what has to be achieved. But this will not occur when several of the organizations which are leading the protest against Trump are supported and funded by Wall Street.
Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research 2017
***
A race war and a civil war are being incited by the US political establishment and Deep State opponents of Donald Trump, in order to foment violence towards Trump's removal from the White House. The events in Charlottesville, together with "Russia-Gate" are being used as a "defining moment of crisis" and a pretext to justify Trump's overthrow.
Turning American streets into war zones
America has never faced chaos of this nature in modern times: manufactured domestic political terrorism disguised as civil unrest, masking a coup. The stated goal of the agitators is "mass insurrection"and "all forms of violence" to make the country "ungovernable"
Just as the global "war on terrorism" is a criminality and treason disguised as "freedom fighting" and "the defense of liberty", this war against Trump, labelled as the "new Hitler", is part of an unfolding domestic terror operation, which ironically utilizes the propaganda techniques of Hitler and the Third Reich (Goebbels), not to mention the anarchist playbook of Saul Alinsky (and, by extension, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, both of whom are Alinsky disciples). (See also Ben Carson quoted in the Washington Post, "Hillary Clinton, Saul Alinsky and Lucifer, explained", July 20, 2015)
From the violence and propaganda brainwashing to the manipulation and destruction of culture and history (statues and monuments, etc.). what is unfolding is a repeat of familiar institutional terror.
Goals are achieved through the weaponization and mobilization of indoctrinated and deceived masses as well as grassroots activists, coupled with mind-controlled authoritarian thugs.
The larger "resistance" features a toxic combination of professional paid anarchists, brainwashed "social justice warriors", and deluded protestors who are misinformed and invariably ignorant as to who is supporting and funding the "protest movements". There is no rational conversation to be had, no reasoning, in such an atmosphere of ginned-up hysteria.
This large-scale extortion aims to devastate the United States from within, forcing Trump out of office. An already deeply divided and confused nation with an already shredded social fabric will be torn apart.
The mainstream corporate media, the engineers of delusion and mob-manipulating propaganda, is ginning it up, creating mass hysteria and mental affliction.
What is taking place is not simple protests from supporters of a losing political faction, but a domestic terrorism operation planned and executed by the establishment majority-supported by neoliberals as well as neoconservative Republicans-in defense of their system against perceived existential threat from anti-establishment movements. Mob violence has always been a weapon of the oligarchy. It was inaccurate and tactically stupid for Trump to call this insurrection "Alt-Left". It is in fact a mainstream establishment operation, which uses "left", "progressive" and antifa symbols to pursue its political objectives.
The ultimate objective is to create social divisions which prevent the development of a real and independent mass protest movement against the seats of corporate power.
This "chaos agenda"is a "color revolution". The elites and Deep State figures behind today's American anarchy are the same ones that funded and orchestrated "color revolutions" around the world, the toppling of Ukraine and the installation of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi Svoboda regime, unrest in Turkey, the destabilization of Syria, the European refugee crisis, and the Arab Spring. What worked overseas is now being applied within US borders.
The Purple Revolution began the night Trump won the presidential election that foiled the installation of Hillary Clinton. This warfare has escalated and intensified in the months ever since, culminating with Charlottesville.
The increasingly failing Trump/Russian hack narrative is being replaced by a variation on an old theme: Nazis. "Trump is a Nazi". Nazis must die.
Trump's repeated denials and long history of standing against Nazis, the KKK and white supremacists, and having nothing to do with them, are to no avail.
Antifa
The mainstream media predictably fails to report the fact that Antifa anarchist groups are responsible for the majority of the continuing political violence, including Charlottesville, Boston, and the Battle of Berkeley, enabled by police stand-downs and incompetence. Local police forces, university police, and local mainstream media in heavily liberal cities (such as Berkeley) openly back the Democratic Party's anti-Trump agenda and act in support of the anarchists.
Masked, armed authoritarian anarchists, provocateurs and terrorists are referred to blandly in mainstream media accounts as "counter-protestors",when in fact they are the instigators and shock troops of the larger national coup, and vastly outnumber Trump supporters (not all of whom are "right-wing). These violent groups, operating under the banners of "peace and justice" in fact embody the opposite.
Black Bloc, Black Lives Matter, Occupy, Disrupt J20, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) and others can all be traced to the Democracy Alliance, elite "civil society" foundations, establishment politicians, Democrats and Republicans, and assets of the Deep State. The connections between the Washington establishment and the myriad anarchist groups are well known. Moreover, these domestic front organizations -many of which include within their ranks grassroots progressive activists- are invariably funded (directly or indirectly) by corporate establishment foundations.
These various groups whose instigators mobilize "a progressive grassroots" have been combined and mobilized into one coordinated anti-Trump agitation apparatus. Like the terrorist networks that they are, they function like any other CIA covert operation, each cell inculcated from the others, with plausible denial in place for the organizers and leadership.
The Justice Department has done virtually nothing about these groups, while CIA-connected media such as CNN devote puff pieces to puff pieces in support of Antifa's "peace through violence" agenda, and then scrubbing the (accurate) title post-facto for more favorable publicity.
Charlottesville
Charlottesville was not a spontaneous eruption of violence but the new stage of civil war.
The Charlottesville Clash: Protest and Counter-Protest, Politicized Media Propaganda
The white nationalist events were long planned. The removal of Confederate statues led to the incitement. While this was the largest gathering of various white nationalist groups in recent history, these relatively small, fringe, politically insignificant groups are routinely monitored and/or infiltrated by the FBI. The idea that US domestic intelligence and law enforcement, and Virginia and Charlottesville authorities were not fully aware of, and ready for, any possibility of violence is preposterous. Permits were granted.
There is compelling evidence that the police stood down. (Also see here) The venue was turned into trap, a kill zone, with alt-right nationalist participants crammed inside barricades, surrounded at chokepoints by Antifa.
It is no coincidence that Charlottesville was set up in virtually the same fashion as the spring 2017 Battle of Berkeley, where outnumbered Trump supporters gathering for an event were also trapped behind barricades and surrounded by Antifa, and forced to fight off attacking mobs. In Charlottesville as well as Berkeley, hours of open street warfare were allowed to take place unabated by the police.
(see also the following related report White nationalist fires gun into crowd, police do not move (New York Times)
While chaos in Charlottesville erupted on all sides, many accounts strongly suggest that the Antifa forces instigated the violence. Also demanding investigation is evidence of orchestration and staging and other highly suspicious anomalies.
The presence of the FBI and other intelligence agencies must be noted. Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is a notorious long-time Democratic operative and Clinton surrogate. Unite the Right Rally organizer Jason Kessler was a member of Occupy and an Obama supporter. Crisis actors were hired for the event.
The man who drove a car into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer, committed an act of terrorism and murder by any definition. But this act of murder occurred after hours of street warfare that was stopped, and allowed to escalate.
It is also not clear who the driver actually was. Was it James Fields, the man who was arrested, or was it someone else? Whoever it was had the skills of a stunt driver. Adding to the confusion are questions about the identity and behavior of those who were attacking the vehicle with baseball bats.
Was Charlottesville a staged false flag operation? Why was this melee allowed to explode? Who gave the orders, and who financed the fighters on both sides?
What is crystal clear is that the entire Washington political establishment, Deep State and mainstream media are benefitting. Trump's opponents have their pretext and potent new propaganda weapons. They have Heather Heyer as a martyr and symbol of "resistance".
Charlottesville is shamelessly being used as a fundraising tool. Heather Heyer becomes a symbol and martyr.
Ukraine connection to Charlottesville
As detailed by Lee Stranahan (and on Twitter) there are disturbing connections to Ukraine. These same connections were also noted by Julian Assange.
James Fields, the alleged driver, connected to Ukraine is spotted on videotape chanting "Blood and Soil" and torch-marching, the slogan of Nazi Ukraine Svoboda Party. The Charlottesville torch march was identical to the torch marches in Ukraine. In fact, Ukrainian flags were flown in Charlottesville.
Is it merely a coincidence that elements of the CIA/Obama/Clinton Ukraine coup show up here? The Washington politicians now spewing outrage about racism and Nazis at Trump today, including John McCain are active collaborators with the Ukrainian Nazis.
Intimidation of thought and ideas
Staged mob violence and authoritarian threats are not limited to the streets. Thought itself is under attack.
Not only Trump supporters, but all opponents and critics of the political establishment cannot express themselves without threat of reprisal, censorship, and violence.
A full-scale assault is being carried out against alternative media.
The campaign against "hate speech" and "hate content" labels any anti-establishment media as "hate". The attack is so broad-brush that entire networks are branded right-wing or "alt-right", when in fact, many are not right-wing, and many are non-partisan. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, among others, are engaged in campaigns of censorship and control, including the policing of content, the demonetization and suspension of sites, control of political content, and outright censorship through deletion.
Hypocrisy
While Trump is no "Role Model" of political and moral behavior, he has been branded a Nazi and white racist, despite his disavowal and criticism of white supremacists, Nazis, David Duke and the Ku Klux Klan. According to Israel Shamir:
President Trump condemned both sides participating in the brawl' both white nationalists and Antifa. It is exactly what his opponents were waiting for. His attempt to stay above the brawl was doomed to defeat: liberal hegemonists immediately branded him a racist and neo-Nazi. Trump reminded them that not all defenders of the monument were white racists, but this argument didn't work. (Global Research, August 26, 2017Despite the fact that he spoke out forcefully, many times. (Trump spent much of a recent rally in Phoenix detailing his many responses. See here.) The mainstream media offers no quarter.
Similarly, the majority of Trump supporters have no association with extremist groups of any kind, and have long opposed white nationalists and the "Alt-Right". Violence has been aggressively disavowed by most of Trump's base, including Mike Cernovich, who has forcefully denounced violence, and Jack Posobiec, who organized anti-violence rallies weeks prior to Charlottesville. The mainstream media refused to report on these events, while continuing to label him a right-wing extremist and Nazi.
Meanwhile, the establishment "Left" has persistently engaged in violence, without disavowing violence. Project Veritas has exposed and proven the fact that violence is a routine method utilized by Democratic Party operatives. Former president Barack Obama openly encouraged the mobs, pushing them to continue "expressing themselves". Former Attorney G Loretta Lynch called for blood in the streets. Democratic members of Congress openly call for Trump's assassination.The Alexandria mass shooting was the work of a Bernie Sanders supporter. The mainstream media ignores or refuses to accurately report these stories.
Orwellian madness on steroids
Even as establishment-guided mobs intimidate and commit violence, their victims are blamed for violence and hate crimes.
Trump is vilified as a world-ending Nazi/fascist/racist/misogynist, the symbol of tyranny, while the true tyrants and criminals continue to walk free.
Peace is achieved through violence.
Mob violence is noble and heroic.
Attacked from all sides
Trump is under attack and increasingly isolated.
Glen Greenwald beg's the question: What's worse: Trump's agenda or empowering generals and CIA operatives to subvert it?
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Dina Habib Powell and the West Wing globalists including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Gary Cohn, and Steve Mnuchin.
McMaster has purged the administration of Trump loyalists and populists, and replaced with Bush/Obama/Clinton/Deep State operatives, and runs foreign policy with vice president Mike Pence. Pence routinely issues statements contradictory to Trump's own ideas. He has not been the focus of any mainstream media criticism. This Bush loyalist is in perfect position to become president in the event of Trump's removal (by whatever means that occurs).
The neocon generals-Mattis, McMaster, Kelly-"oversee" and control Trump on all matters, treating him like a child. Kelly controls all information to and from Trump.
Trump often seems not to understand what is happening. On the day Charlottesville occurred, Trump applauded the Virginia authorities and Terry McAuliffe, who were more likely involved in causing the disaster. Trump also congratulated the anarchists in Boston-on Ivanka Trump's urging. Was he oblivious to the fact that the 4,000 Boston protestors were protesting him?
For Trump's Afghanistan strategy address to the nation, Kelly insisted that Trump walk back the controversy of his remarks on Charlottesville. McMaster and Mattis also insisted, and Trump agreed.
The swamp is not being drained. It is being filled to overflowing. With all of this damage, some of it self-inflicted (why has Trump allowed it?), how will this president hope to deal with a manufactured civil war?
No end in sight
The Summer of Rage is in full swing, but the rage is far from over.
There continue to be anti-Trump events in all major cities in the country, seemingly every weekend. Ginned-up Antifa mobs are being mobilized in response to small pro-Trump "Freedom of Speech" events scheduled to take place in San Francisco and Berkeley on the weekend of August 26. The upcoming clash is already being called the Battle of Berkeley 3.
With the fervent and unanimous support of the San Francisco Bay Area political establishment-all of whom are Democratic Party faithful who (including Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Nancy Pelosi, etc.) are openly calling for Trump's ouster-it is expected that yet another comparatively small gathering for "prayer, patriotism and free speech"-Trump supporters-will be swarmed and viciously shut down by mobs of Trump-hating Antifa and "social justice warriors".
The media ignores the fact that the organizers of the pro-Trump rally condemn Nazis and white supremacists, and prohibit them from attending. Headlines continue to brand the event "far right" and"Nazi", in order to incite.
