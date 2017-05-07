© NY Daily News



The Wilby High dress code calls for boys to wear black or green shirts, with their pants or shorts worn or belted at the waist. Skirts, dresses, pants and shorts for girls are required to be navy blue, black, gray or khaki. Hats, caps and hoodies are forbidden.

is bringing new criticism to a Connecticut district of predominantly Hispanic and black students that was already under scrutiny for having low numbers of minority teachers.The students, summoned dozens at a time, were called out of class by loudspeakers and ordered to sit out the next school dayAmong those caught up in the sweep at Wilby High School two weeks ago were first-time offenders like Allyanna Jones, a 16-year-old honors student.The district officenoting schools are supposed to issue lesser punishments for first violations. But activists say they reflectat the high school, where half of all students received at least one suspension last year."This is the purest example ofsaid Robert Goodrich, a co-founder of Radical Advocates for Cross-Cultural Education in Waterbury. He likened it to "broken windows" policing, which aims to keep peace by cracking down on minor offenses.Nationwide, aboutWaterbury school officials say theirs is intended to create an environment where students can focus on learning,and reduce the cost of school clothing.School districts around the country have beenFederal government studies have shown blacks and Hispanics are far more likely to face such harsh punishments, and as a result of more police involvement with schools, instances more frequently lead to arrests in what is known as theDarren Schwartz, the Waterbury district's chief academic officer, says it has been making progress in curbing suspensions. By working to understand the root causes of behavioral problems and intervening when possible, he said, the district has achieved ain suspensions over the past five years.At the urging of the NAACP, the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities has been looking into faculty hiring practices in Waterbury. The commission has been working with the district on developing best practices, and the findings of its yearlong investigation are expected within a month.At Wilby High,Some critics say the discipline rates reflect"The NAACP has been fighting tirelessly to get more cultural sensitivity in Waterbury and all throughout the state," said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP. "For them to do this at the end of the school year is totally absurd."The district has been putting more emphasis on recruiting minority teachers, Schwartz said, and is developing a long-term strategy to interest more students in teaching. "We have a long way to go with that," he said.A Wilby High junior, Abbie Soto, said that the teachers from Waterbury generally connect well with students but that the same cannot be said for some others. Brian Collazo, a 16-year-old student, said if it were up to him there would be no dress code. But, he said, "Some people do take it a little too far."