The first buses carrying rebels and their families departed from the al-Waer neighborhood in western Homs early on Saturday, state-run SANA news agency reported. Talal al-Barazi, Homs' governor, told the media outlet that the first group of evacuees includes over 1,500 people who will be transported to the northeastern edge of Aleppo province.The evacuation operation is beingal-Barazi later told Reuters, adding that"The preparations and the reality on the ground indicate that things will go well," the governor stressed. "We are optimistic that thefrom this district willhe added.Government forces have been fighting to retake the al-Waer neighborhood, home to some 75,000 people, since 2013. After the Arab Spring broke out in 2011, the city of Homs saw massive riots against President Bashar Assad, which gradually turned violent, as peaceful demonstrations led to the rise of an armed insurgency.Once the first batch of rebels has left the area, food and aid supplies are expected to arrive in the troubled neighborhood, al-Barrazi told AP. Earlier this week, he that saidOn Friday, the Russian Reconciliation Center saidOnce Syria's second-largest city, Aleppo was finally completely liberated last year when rebels evacuated after a ceasefire was declared.As the Syrian military continues their offensive against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL),Speaking to Chinese TV station Phoenix last week, President Assad said ceasefire deals negotiated with local rebel leaders were "the real political solutions" that could lead to a lasting peace in war-torn Syria.