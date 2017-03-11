© CIJA

Will some continue to target the theft but not the thief, even when the thief has declared the theft their own?

by a wide spectrum of Jewish organizations, including J Street, Americans for Peace Now, the American Jewish Committee, Jewish Voice for Peace, and others.Such strategy has been the hallmark of those who sought toas USA would often call it,Policies such as EU regulations to mark settlement products in recent years, have been under this notion - to show that it was the settlements that are being criticized, not the state of Israel as a wholeConceptually, this selective notion has been puzzling for some -Did settlers just appear there, again and again, with Israel simply 'adjusting itself to a new reality' which was forced upon it? These used to be critical questions, entailing careful nuance. But Israel has cut through all that. With its new law (actually based upon the 2011 anti-boycott law which was meant mostly for 'internal' purposes),It does not matter if one is selective - the settlements, which are considered illegal by international law, are a one piece with the state.So now, activists and organizations, even the liberal Zionist ones who have supported boycott of settlements, are to ask themselves:between itself and its occupied territories, if Israel bars entry to any foreigner who boycotts (even if they are Zionist),between Israel and its settlements? Even if they still think that 'settlements are an obstacle to peace',All masks are dropped.This law will thus challenge the sincerity of those protesting against Israel's policies: