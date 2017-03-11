© AEP/Getty Images



asks Middle-East expert Catherine Shakdam, while noting that US interventions have never been successful in fighting terrorism in any way.President Bashar Assad said. "Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission,whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one," he said in an interview with Chinese PHOENIX TV, as cited by the Syria's state-run news agency, SANA.earlier that it has sent a small number of US troops to the Aleppo governorate's city of Manbij, sayingAccording to Middle-East expert Catherine Shakdam,"Whenever a country infringes on another's national and territorial sovereignty, then you have a problem. I would argue that having foreign military presence in Syria without consultation with Damascus and an expressed approval of President Bashar Assad, who remains the legitimate source of power in Syria, [is]she told RT. "You can't have those situations where the likes of Washington continue to intervene against the wishes of nationsshe added.The US had repeatedly insisted it would put no boots on the ground in Syria, but has now reneged on that promise, Shakdam said, noting thatThe timing of Washington's decision to deploy additional troops raises a few questions that need to be asked, she says."Why now, why this military presence in Syria when the Syrian army is just about getting rid of ISIS [Islamic State, formerly ISIL] permanently, when the Syrian Arab Army with its partners - Hezbollah, Iran, and Russia - is just about winning this war against radicalism? Why does the US need to intervene right now when the Syrians can do it by themselves, thank you very much, if it's not to actuallyand actuallyand other militants on the ground?"It also remains to be seen whether the relatively small number of American troops in Syria, which currently amount tois going to help in the fight against Islamic State, the expert said. "I don't think that anywhere the US has intervened, it has helped in any way, shape, or form in terms of fighting terrorism," Shakdam added.Shakdam also drew"It's very strange how the architecture of the new intervention in Syria is shaping up in a way which reminds me of the Saudi coalition against Yemen," she said.The analyst argues that,Catherine Shakdam is a political analyst, writer and commentator for the Middle East with a special focus on radical movements and Yemen. A regular pundit on RT and other networks her work has appeared in major publications: MintPress, the Foreign Policy Journal, Mehr News and many others. Director of Programs at the Shafaqna Institute for Middle Eastern Studies, Catherine is also the co-founder of Veritas Consulting. She is the author of Arabia's Rising - Under The Banner Of The First Imam