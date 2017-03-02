Puppet Masters
Pelosi loses it: Calls for Sessions to resign over alleged Russia ties
RT
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 12:59 UTC
Late Wednesday evening, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) released a statement calling on US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over statements he made to the Senate during his confirmation process.
"Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearing before the Senate. Under penalty of perjury, he told the Senate Judiciary Committee, 'I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.' We now know that statement is false," Pelosi wrote.
Unnamed Justice Department officials told the Washington Post on Wednesday that Sessions spoke to Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak twice last year, which would contradict statements Sessions made as US senator during Senate hearings for his confirmation to the Attorney General post.
"There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer," Sarah Isgur Flores, Sessions' spokeswoman, said on Wednesday, commenting on the attorney-general's remarks.
"He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee," Flores stressed.
During his Senate judiciary committee hearing in January, Sessions told Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota) that he "did not have communications with the Russians" after being asked what he would do if he found there had been conversations between individuals in the Russian government and the Trump campaign relevant to the election.
"I'm not aware of any of those activities," Sessions said.
Sessions responded, "No," when asked by Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) if he'd had contact with anyone connected with the Russian government "about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?"
The US intelligence community has assessed that Russia conducted cyber operations to benefit Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Russia has denied accusations of meddling in the 2016 US election, and the Trump administration and campaign has done the same against allegations it had ties to Russia.
Sessions is not the first senior official in the new administration accused of talking to Russians. Earlier in February, General Michael Flynn resigned over his communications with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.
Some US mainstream media, such as the New York Times and Washington Post, claimed that officials close to Vice-President Mike Pence said he believed Flynn was lying when he downplayed his conversation with Kislyak, based on unreleased transcripts of their talk.
In his own statement, Flynn explained that he "inadvertently briefed the vice-president-elect and others with the incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador," adding that he had "sincerely apologized to the president and the vice-president, and they have accepted my apology."
"It wasn't about sanctions. It was about the 35 guys [Russian diplomats expelled by the Obama administration over hacking allegations] who were thrown out," Flynn told the Daily Caller just hours before his resignation. "So that's what it turned out to be. It was basically, 'Look, I know this happened. We'll review everything.' I never said anything such as, 'We're going to review sanctions,' or anything like that."
The Russian Embassy in Washington said it would not comment on alleged contacts between Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, adding that the embassy staff has "multiple contacts" with locals every day.
"The embassy doesn't comment on numerous contacts with local partners, which occur on a daily basis in line with diplomatic practice," the Russian Embassy said in a statement.
Comment: More on this crazy witch hunt:
Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the ranking member on the House oversight committee, also called on Sessions to resign, as did Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
Richard Painter, the former White House ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007, also blasted Sessions and in a statement on Twitter said that "misleading the Senate in sworn testimony about one own contacts with the Russians is a good way to go to jail."
Responding to the WaPo report, in a statement issued early on Thursday morning, Sessions said, "I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."
According to the Wednesday Post story, Sessions' conversations with Kislyak took place in July and September. The second meeting reportedly occurred in Sessions' Senate office. Sessions did not disclose those discussions during his January confirmation hearing in response to a question.
The Post does not provide the full transcript of the question, from Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), and Sessions's answer. Instead it summarizes the exchange in a way that makes it seem that Sessions was asked if there was any contact at all between the campaign and representatives of the Russian government. What Sessions was asked about was sustained, ongoing communications, a core accusation in the dubious Trump "dossier."
The C-Span transcript of the meeting is as follows:Franken: CNN just published a story alleging that the intelligence community provided documents to the president-elect last week, that included information that "Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump." These documents also allegedly say "there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government." Again, I'm telling you this as it's coming out, so you know. But if it's true, it's obviously extremely serious, and if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?
Sessions: Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it.
Franken: Very well.
Reader Comments
Oh God, well if that isn't the pot calling the Kettle a cooking instrument. Please, why don't you both resign and do the United States of America a Favor for once in your crooked lives.
Send Pelosi, Schumer, McCain, and a few more on a neverending vacation to Ukraine.
The Deep State is in its death throes and has even rehabilitated Bush. Hold the course President Trump. Do what you promised knowing that the press will never back off. Now make a deal with the Russians and Chinese to eliminate ISIS and get it done. Let the press howl with a mountain of new allegations. Soon their wolf cry will be ignored.
Nev I agree the deep state is desperate because for so long they have had it easy and now someone has shook it up and they don't know what to do about it at all.
