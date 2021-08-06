an expert on how the immune system responds to viral attacks such as the classic doomsday plagues of HIV, ebola and influenza

and who also happened to be associated with Britain's spy agency

Suspicious deaths

Nov. 12, 2001: Benito Que was said to have been beaten in a Miami parking lot and died later. Nov. 16, 2001: Don C. Wiley went missing. Was found Dec. 20. Investigators said he got dizzy on a Memphis bridge and fell to his death in a river.Nov. 21, 2001: Vladimir Pasechnik, former high-level Russian microbiologist who defected in 1989 to the U.K. apparently died from a stroke. Dec. 10, 2001: Robert M. Schwartz was stabbed to death in Leesberg, Va. Three Satanists have been arrested. Dec. 14, 2001: Nguyen Van Set died in an airlock filled with nitrogen in his lab in Geelong, Australia.Feb. 9, 2002: Victor Korshunov had his head bashed in near his home in Moscow. Feb. 14, 2002: Ian Langford was found partially naked and wedged under a chair in Norwich, England. Feb. 28, 2002: San Francisco resident Tanya Holzmayer was killed by a microbiologist colleague, Guyang Huang, who shot her as she took delivery of a pizzaGuyang Huang then apparently shot himself. March 24, 2002: David Wynn-Williams died in a road accident near his home in Cambridge, England. March 25, 2002: Steven Mostow of the Colorado Health Sciences Centre, killed in a plane he was flying near Denver.

It's a tale only the best conspiracy theorist could dream up.Eleven microbiologists mysteriously dead over the span of just five months. Some of them world leaders in developing weapons-grade biological plagues. Others the best in figuring out how to stop millions from dying because of biological weapons. Still others, experts in the theory of bioterrorism.Throw in a few Russian defectors, a few nervy U.S. biotech companies, a deranged assassin or two, a bit of Elvis, a couple of Satanists, a subtle hint of espionage, a big whack of imagination, and the plot is complete, if a bit reminiscent of James Bond.

So what does any of it mean?wondered a prominent North American microbiologist reached last night at an international meeting of infectious-disease specialists in Chicago.Janet Shoemaker, director of public and scientific affairs of the American Society for Microbiology in Washington, D.C., pointed out yesterday that there are about 20,000 academic researchers in microbiology in the U.S. Still,She had a chilling, final thought. When microbiologists die in a lab, there's a way of taking note of the deaths and adding them up. When they die in freakish accidents outside the lab, nobody keeps track.The sudden and suspicious deaths of 11 of the world's leading microbiologists.