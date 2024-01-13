on federal tax charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal that could have spared him the spectacle of a criminal trial during the 2024 campaign.The charges stem from what federal prosecutors say wasand instead use the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle that by his own admission included drugs and alcohol.The court appearance will also include a discussion over future court dates and filing deadlines. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden, 53, haswhen he swore he wasn't using or addicted to illegal drugs. He was addicted to crack cocaine at the time. He is alsoand has pleaded not guilty in that case.The accusations all come from a yearslong federal investigation into Hunter Biden's tax and business dealings that had been expected to wind down over the summer with a plea deal in which he would have been given two years' probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor tax charges. He would have also avoided prosecution on the gun charge if he had stayed out of trouble.The deal unraveled when a federal judge who had been expected to approve the deal instead began to question it.As the 2024 election draws closer, theHunter Biden's original proposed plea deal with prosecutors had been pilloried as a 'sweetheart deal' by Republicans, including Trump. The former president is facing his own criminal problems - 91 charges across four separate cases, including that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden, a Democrat.Hunter Biden's criminal proceedings are also running parallel toRepublicans are pursuing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, claiming he was engaged in an influence-peddling scheme with his son.Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena to appear for closed-door testimony, insisting he wanted to testify in public.No evidence has emerged so far to prove that Joe Biden, in his current or previous office, abused his role or accepted bribes, though questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family's international business dealings.Following the collapse of the plea deal,to handle the matter.A special counsel is tapped toHunter Biden's defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, has accused special counsel David Weiss of 'bowing to Republican pressure'.'Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter's last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,' Lowell has said.